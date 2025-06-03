OUSIA Labs Launches Capital Raise on StartEngine to Democratize CO₂ Botanical Extraction for the Home

CO₂ based botanical extraction appliance for consumers, OUSIA Labs, seeks the first phase of funding on StartEngine.

Loveland, Colorado, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OUSIA Labs, a pioneering natural products technology company, has officially launched its capital raise on StartEngine, aiming to raise $128,000 in its first phase. The company is offering early investors a stake in what could be the future of at-home botanical oil extraction, a lab-grade CO₂ system engineered into a compact consumer appliance.

OUSIA Labs



Led by duo David and Gary Ross, OUSIA Labs was founded in 2020 with the mission of bringing pure, solvent-free extraction to everyday people. Now, with a patented appliance, pre-sold units in hand, and strategic partnerships with global distributors, the company is turning to equity crowdfunding to scale.

“We’ve been well vetted to get on StartEngine, and we’re excited to invite investors to join this next chapter,” said David, COO and co-inventor. “Our early traction shows the appetite for natural, at-home wellness products made with transparency and purity.”

The flagship product, the OUSIA Fountain, is one of the first compact CO₂ extraction systems designed for home use. Traditional CO₂ extraction methods, often used in commercial labs, are generally cost-prohibitive and technically complex for everyday consumers. OUSIA has changed that by delivering a safe, affordable, and plug-and-play appliance for personal use.

From essential oils and culinary extracts to DIY cosmetics and botanical tinctures, the OUSIA Fountain empowers consumers to control the purity, potency, and origin of their ingredients. For example, rosemary extract, which typically sells for maybe $30 for just 15ml of a diluted product, can be made for a fraction of the price using fresh rosemary. OUSIA’s device yields high-purity oils with no need for harmful solvents or additives.

“The health-conscious consumer is growing more aware of what goes into their food and wellness products,” said David. “CO₂ extraction is the gold standard for purity, and we’ve made it accessible in a way that’s never been done before.”

To date, over a hundred units have been pre-sold, and the company is actively shipping. OUSIA’s technology has attracted interest from global distributors and culinary innovators, including those in the DIY soda and sous-vide industries, who value precise, potent, and controllable botanical flavoring.

OUSIA operates in the $7.72 billion botanical extraction market, but the broader natural products segment, including gourmet food, wellness, cosmetics, and DIY tinctures, is approaching $11.63 billion globally.

Use cases fall into three main consumer categories: culinary & beverages, cosmetics & bath, and wellness & tinctures. Early customers include artisan producers, influencers, and small businesses, such as a lavender farmer in California who uses the OUSIA Fountain to create pure oils for soap-making. In parallel, food tech companies are integrating the appliance into slow-cooking systems like sous-vide to create consistent, chef-grade herbal infusions.

OUSIA Labs is currently raising $128,000 in its first round on StartEngine, a move that positions the company for deeper marketing and broader reach through the platform’s venture portfolio. StartEngine investors eligible for the Venture Club will receive a 10% bonus in shares, adding further incentive for early support.

For example, a $556 investment would yield 110 shares rather than 100, enhancing value for early backers. Additional loyalty and time-based bonuses may also apply, offering multiple ways for investors to gain preferred access and equity advantages. “Anyone passionate about clean living, health and wellness, or small appliances has the opportunity to be part of a technology that’s changing the way we interact with botanicals,” David concluded.

