LLYC transforms its 2024 annual report into an immersive sound experience with generative AI

A nine-episode podcast — scripted and narrated using artificial intelligence — recaps the firm’s activity over the past year

Transformation, integration and sustainable growth were the Corporate Affairs and Marketing firm’s key pillars in 2024

MADRID, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LLYC (BME:LLYC) is embracing AI and synthetic voices for the launch of its 2024 Annual Report. Two AI-generated voices, IAn and MaIA, guide listeners through a nine-episode podcast summarizing the company’s year, showcasing its ability to deliver innovative formats it already offers clients. The result transforms the traditional reading experience into a richer, more fluid, and more conversational sound journey — moving beyond standard text narration.

The report highlights 2024 as a year defined by transformation, integration, and sustainable growth — three pillars that point toward a promising future for the global Marketing and Corporate Affairs firm. It also reaffirms LLYC’s strong financial performance, its continued investment in talent, innovation, and creativity, and its deep commitment to both sustainability and social impact through the work of Fundación José Antonio Llorente.

“To transform is to move forward," said Francisco Sánchez Rivas, Chair of LLYC’s Board of Directors. “We’re committed to continued growth with vision, purpose, and measurable return—and we’ll do it with our greatest asset: our talent.”

“We’re bigger and better than we were a year ago," added Alejandro Romero, Partner and Global CEO of LLYC, in the report’s introduction. "We’ve proven our ability to overcome new challenges and reach our goals—even in a year of full-scale transformation, all to better meet our clients’ evolving needs.”

Eight highlights from 2024

Integration and profitability in a demanding environment: LLYC has been restructured to continue leading its sector. In 2024, the firm rolled out a new matrix business model that integrates Marketing and Corporate Affairs. It invested over €30 million in strategic acquisitions in the U.S. (Lambert by LLYC), Colombia (Dattis by LLYC), and Spain (Zeus by LLYC). Operating income rose by 19%, with recurring EBITDA reaching €17.4 million.

Innovation driving change: There’s no better way to anticipate the future than by inventing it. In 2024, LLYC invested nearly €2.5 million in innovation—up 95% from 2023, totaling close to €5 million over the past five years. The firm led 34 innovation projects last year, including AI Legislab, a tool that helps companies and institutions make smarter public affairs decisions, and AI Media Gen, which automates repetitive tasks and enhances teams’ strategic capabilities.

Fueling transformation: LLYC’s 2024 results were made possible by the efforts of its 1,300 professionals—nearly 8% more than the previous year. Women represent 62.2% of the workforce and hold 50.2% of leadership roles. The team spans 15 nationalities across offices in Europe, Latin America, and the U.S., with workplace flexibility remaining a key pillar of LLYC’s model.

Creativity, agility, and purpose to grow with clients: In 2024, the firm accelerated the integration of its service offering for greater agility and efficiency. LLYC secured major Marketing contracts (Turespaña, IFEMA Madrid, and the Michigan Development Corporation) and continued to lead standout client campaigns like Free the Voices (Monoceros), Engineering the Future (Indra), and Kid Walkers (Multiópticas).

Fundación José Antonio Llorente: Last year, LLYC’s foundation officially became Fundación José Antonio Llorente. In 2024, it supported 25 social organizations through three projects that benefited 1,510 people across 12 countries. Four hundred LLYC professionals volunteered 1,180 personal and work hours. Voces Futuras, the foundation’s flagship initiative, contributes to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 4 (Quality Education).

Fostering dialogue and sparking conversations: In 2024, LLYC IDEAS solidified its position as a leading voice in thought leadership, sparking meaningful conversations. The firm released 11 global and 19 local reports on corporate communication, marketing, health, sustainability, and public affairs. It also published issue 41 of UNO magazine, which featured 17 essays analyzing social polarization.

Recognition for bold ideas: LLYC earned 75 national and international awards in 2024. These included the Grand Prix at Eurobest for the “Ajedrez” campaign by CHINA part of LLYC, and recognition as Independent Agency of the Year at FIAP. LLYC Peru was named Regional PR Company of the Year at the London International Awards, and Dattis by LLYC was ranked the world’s most effective independent agency by the Effie Index. The firm also took home awards from the SABRE Awards EMEA, PRWeek Global Awards, El Ojo de Iberoamérica, The ANDY Awards, El Sol, New York Festivals Health, ASPID, C de C, and the Premios Eficacia.

Sustainable growth and impact: LLYC continued working under its Sustainability Policy, which aligns the firm’s vision and commitment with key international frameworks. In 2024, the company completed its first double materiality assessment and made progress in carbon footprint measurement, expanding Scope 3 tracking. Its ESG management was recognized by top rating providers like Refinitiv and Clarity AI.



About LLYC

LLYC (BME:LLYC) is a global Marketing and Corporate Affairs consulting firm that partners with its clients in creativity, influence, and innovation to enhance and protect the value of their businesses, turning every day into an opportunity to grow their brands.

Founded in 1995, LLYC is present in the United States (Miami, New York, San Diego, Washington, DC, Grand Rapids, Detroit, St. Louis and Phoenix), Argentina, Brazil (São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro), Brussels, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal and Spain (Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia).

In 2023, LLYC's operating revenues exceeded 93.1 million euros. LLYC is ranked as one of the 40 largest communications companies worldwide, according to PRWeek and PRovoke. LLYC was named the Top Communications Consultant in Europe at the 2025 PRWeek Global Awards and Communications Consultant of the Year in Latin America in 2023 by PRovoke.

