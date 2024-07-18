Chiropractic Marketing Experts Featured at Florida Chiropractic Society Conference, Launch Collaborative Project
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jenna Quentin, owner of Adjust Your Media, and Jill Cherry, owner of Cherry Picked Web Co., were featured panelists at the Florida Chiropractic Society (FCS) conference in Orlando. The four-hour workshop, titled "Marketing Your Practice in Today's Society," was moderated by Aracelly Martinez, executive director of the FCS.
The comprehensive course aimed to equip chiropractors with essential knowledge and practical skills to leverage social media for patient education and practice growth. The workshop covered crucial topics including building an effective online presence, creating engaging and compliant content, maintaining ethical standards in digital marketing, measuring the impact of social media efforts, and adapting to emerging trends such as artificial intelligence.
Jenna Quentin, founder of Adjust Your Media, brings extensive experience as a social media strategist who has coached/taught hundreds of chiropractors in organic social media and content marketing. "We made this event as interactive and engaging as possible! We want to empower chiropractors to use modern digital marketing strategies ethically and effectively - while keeping it fun!" Quentin commented.
Jill Cherry, owner of Cherry Picked Web Co., contributes her expertise in website design and digital marketing specifically tailored for chiropractors. Cherry stated, "Our goal is to equip chiropractors with the tools they need to effectively communicate their message and attract more patients!"
Both Quentin and Cherry have personal connections to chiropractic care, which fuels their passion for serving the chiropractic community. Their combined expertise offers a comprehensive look at digital marketing strategies tailored for chiropractors.
In addition to their individual companies, in 2023, Quentin and Cherry announced their collaboration on a new project: Adjust Your Marketing Blueprint. This membership program for chiropractic teams features a self-paced course, group coaching, and monthly downloads and graphics, designed to empower chiropractic practices with ongoing marketing support and education.
Adjust Your Media and Cherry Picked Web Co. are available for speaking engagements at other chiropractic groups, state associations, and conferences.
For more information about future speaking engagements, digital marketing services for chiropractors, or the Adjust Your Marketing Blueprint program, please contact:
Jenna Quentin
Adjust Your Media
Website: https://www.jennaquentin.com/
Email: jenna@adjustyourmedia.com
About Adjust Your Media:
Adjust Your Media is a specialized digital marketing agency founded by Jenna Quentin, focused on helping chiropractic practices build their online presence and effectively engage with patients through social media platforms.
About Cherry Picked Web Co.:
Cherry Picked Web Co., owned by Jill Cherry, specializes in website design and digital marketing solutions tailored for chiropractors, helping them effectively communicate their message and attract more patients. https://cherrypickedwebco.com/
Jenna Quentin
Adjust Your Media
+1 316-617-9054
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube