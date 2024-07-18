Submit Release
H.R. 7025, United States Commission on International Religious Freedom Reauthorization Act of 2024

H.R. 7025 would extend the term of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom through 2026 and authorize appropriations of $3.5 million each year in 2025 and 2026 for its operations. The commission is an independent, bipartisan federal agency that monitors and reports on freedom of religion and belief in foreign countries. It also makes policy recommendations to the President, the Secretary of State, and the Congress. Under current law, its term ends on September 30, 2024.

