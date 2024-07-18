Submit Release
H.R. 8631, Decoupling from Foreign Adversarial Battery Dependence Act

H.R. 8631 would, starting in fiscal year 2028, prohibit DHS from using appropriated funds to purchase a battery or a product that uses a battery made by certain Chinese entities. The bill would allow DHS to waive the prohibition under some circumstances, including if it determines that the battery would not pose a threat to national security. H.R. 8631 also would require DHS to report to the Congress within 180 days of enactment on the effect the prohibition would have on costs and operations.

Based on the costs of similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 8631 would cost less than $500,000. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds. 

