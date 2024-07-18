H.R. 8663, DETECT Fentanyl and Xylazine Act of 2024

H.R. 8663 would require DHS to engage in research and development of technologies and equipment that would help federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial law enforcement agencies detect and disrupt illicit drug trafficking. Under current law, DHS already conducts research on equipment and technologies to detect and intercept illegal drugs. On that basis, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 8663 would cost less than $500,000. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.