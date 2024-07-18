Submit Release
H.R. 8664, DHS Intelligence and Analysis Oversight and Transparency Act

H.R. 8664 would require DHS to annually audit its use of information systems and bulk data and report the results to the Congress. Based on the costs of similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 8664 would cost less than $500,000 over the 2024-2029 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds. 

