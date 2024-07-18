Retailers Implementing New Security Measures Because of Rising Theft
Retailers are implementing new security measures to combat rising theft that including retaining private security guards.
Strategically adding security guards deters thieves from stealing and eliminates the need to put store employees in harm’s way.”SIMI VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retailers are implementing new security measures to combat rising theft that include retaining private security guards, says Access Patrol Services (APS), a security guard company serving California and Arizona.
While retailers including Target, Walmart, Burger King, In-N-Out, Nordstrom and Macy’s have announced store closures due to increases in crime, others are hiring guards, locking up more of their merchandise and having employees take a more active role in theft prevention.
“Requiring employees to help in the fight against shoplifting is not the answer. Instead, strategically adding security guards deters thieves from stealing and eliminates the need to put store employees in harm’s way,” says Fahim Abid, security director for APS. “Security guards are specifically trained to address store theft—from individual shoplifters to retail crime rings. Store employees aren’t.”
Guards patrol store entrances, registers/checkout areas and around merchandise most targeted by thieves (jewelry, cosmetics, electronics and clothing). They monitor merchandise deliveries and storage areas.
According to the National Retail Federation, U.S. retailers are on track to lose $132 billion from theft in 2024. “Security guards should be part of most retailers’ budget, especially retailers that have been repeatedly targeted,” says Abid.
Access Patrol Services provides both armed and unarmed security guards. The guards patrol shopping centers, strip malls and small and big box stores. They are available during store hours or around the clock.
About Access Patrol Services
Whether security is needed at an event, retail outlet, warehouse, commercial office building, medical facility or any number of other locations, Access Patrol Services uniformed security guards are on the job to keep people and places safe, to spot and respond to inappropriate behavior and provide assistance in case of emergency. Serving clients in California and Arizona, Access Patrol Services staff works with clients to analyze a location's security issues.
