DNR seeks public input on administrative rule revisions to the chapter on special nonresident deer and turkey licenses to promote natural resources

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking informal comments on administrative rules for special nonresident deer and turkey licenses. Executive Order 10 (EO10), signed by Governor Reynolds on January 10, 2023, requires all state agencies to identify which administrative rule chapters will be retained or rescinded. The EO10 process includes public engagement with the opportunity for meaningful input.

The Iowa DNR has reviewed the following rule chapter relating to programs administered by the Customer and Employee Services Bureau: 561 Iowa Administrative Code (IAC) Chapter 12 (Special Nonresident Deer and Turkey Licenses). Based on the review, the DNR has revised this chapter to eliminate redundancies and improve efficiency and clarity. Additional changes include removing inconsistency on due dates for applications by allowing the coordinator to set dates, removing language about services provided by recipients of special promotional licenses, and removing reference to an electronic lottery system, as outdated.

The public is invited to provide informal comments on the proposed rule changes. The DNR will accept written comments through July 25, 2024. Written comments or questions regarding the proposed rules should be submitted to Denise.Roberg@dnr.iowa.gov. Comments should be made to specific portions of the rules.

After receiving and reviewing informal comments, the DNR will create a draft Regulatory Analysis and draft Notice of Intended Action. The DNR will host a formal public comment period for these drafts, followed by a public hearing, in September 2024.

Versions of the rules, including a “clean” copy and a version showing revisions, can be found on the DNR webpage: https://www.iowadnr.gov/About- DNR/About-DNR/Administrative- Rules.