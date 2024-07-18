The Springs Resort in Pagosa Springs Win 2024 'Great Place to Work' Award

The Springs Resort in Pagosa Springs, Colorado along the San Juan River

Iconic Hot Springs Resort is One of Two Hospitality Companies Recognized in Colorado

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Springs Resort in Pagosa Springs – an award-winning 79-room hot springs resort due to double in size by mid-2025 – has just added to its accolades by becoming one of two hospitality companies in Colorado to earn the prestigious “Great Place to Work” award. That makes the resort, which is home to the deepest geothermal spring in the world, also one of 39 companies across all industries in the state to win the award.

Accolades such as this, that The Springs Resort has garnered over the past four years – as well as winning the 2023 “Best Spa Resort in the U.S.” by readers of USA Today and being named one of the “Top 500 Hotels in the World” by Travel + Leisure in 2024 – are a coveted privilege that brings with it a high level of expectation for both the quality of its wellness offerings and its guest service. Since the current expansion will double the number of pools and rooms, the resort is looking to attract a committed and compassionate workforce to fill more than 100 new positions over the next 6-18 months.

The Springs Resort’s People and Culture Director, Tom Sottek, explained that it was a two-week process to have the employees answer the GPW survey. And even though the resort has a well thought out employee retention program, results are never guaranteed.

“This award is evidence that our resort’s “Noble Purpose” of Caring for the Enhanced Well Being of All continues to be a successful mantra for guiding our talented team,” says Sottek. The survey is a wonderful pulse check with our team to better understand their needs. It also provided us the opportunity to review our onboarding process to ensure our associates understand the benefits provided that allow for a work/life balance, while taking advantage of what Pagosa Springs has to offer. And, of course, keeping our focus on our team ends up greatly impacting the guest experience as well.

The Springs Resort’s Benefits Package has been thoughtfully crafted to not only reflect the philosophy of this wellness resort but also to apply to the Colorado lifestyle. Employee benefits include categories and options such as:

• Housing Options:

o $200 Housing Allowance (FT)

o Affordable Housing, Upon Request

• Hot Springs Soaking:

o Soaking benefit for all associates full and part time up to 8 people.

• Lifestyle Benefits:

o Free rentals for skiing and snowboarding and tube/kayak/paddleboards for use at local mountains, lakes and rivers.

o Experiential fund for full time employees that reimburses up to $300 per year.

o Partnership with local professional theater company for artistic talent recruitment and complimentary theater tickets.

o Discounts for room nights and retail purchase at the resort.

• Employee Events:

o Monthly Luncheons celebrating birthdays, anniversaries and our Purpose Champion

o Special holiday events

o Team outings including: rodeo, rafting, hot air balloon rides and theater performances

• Vacation & Insurance:

o Paid time off

 80 hours 1-3 years

 96 hours 3-5 years

 120 hours after 5 years

o Medical/Dental/Vision Benefits

o Life Insurance $25,000

o 401K after 1 year of employment

 100% Match first 3%

 50% Match next 2%

ABOUT THE SPRINGS RESORT

Nestled in a quaint Rocky Mountain town with 25 geothermal mineral soaking pools terraced along a bend in the San Juan River, The Springs Resort is unique in its daily wellness offerings for guests and day visitors alike. Besides a full-service spa, the resort also offers Sound Baths; a daily Gratitude Ceremony by the Mother Spring, self-applied mud treatments at Mud Beach; a Hang Time hammock retreat in the pines and more. The resort’s Medical Director and balneologist, Dr. Marcus Coplin, has created results-oriented, user-friendly Soaking Guides for sports recovery, detoxing, sleep, and wellness. www.pagosahotsprings.com

ABOUT GREAT PLACE TO WORK

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List.

