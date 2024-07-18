Prolifics Inc. Leads National AI Video Analytics Initiative
The AI Video Analytics Program demonstrates the power of public-private partnerships in driving technological advancements that benefit communities. We are thrilled to be a part of this initiative.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prolifics Inc., a leader in advanced AI and emerging technologies, is excited to announce its pivotal role in the groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence Video Analytics Program. In collaboration with the AI Applied Consortium, the Georgia Institute of Technology, DePaul University, and municipalities and cities across the United States, this initiative is poised to transform the management and appreciation of urban multi-use trails and public areas. By leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, the program aims to provide actionable insights for urban planning and enhance the quality of life for communities nationwide.
The AI Video Analytics Program utilizes Prolifics' state-of-the-art AI computer vision technology to analyze pedestrian and cyclist traffic patterns. This data will be crucial for economic impact studies, environmental benefits, and strategic planning, ultimately boosting local business patronage and community engagement.
Prolifics' AI system within the Video-Analytics As-a-Service offering stands out due to its advanced features and strategic advantages. The system employs synthetic data and state-of-the-art AI vision pipelines, including Large Vision Models, for comprehensive AI model training. This results in significantly better and more accurate video analytic insights. Additionally, the technology is designed to be camera agnostic, ensuring seamless integration with various surveillance systems.
A critical feature of this program is its privacy-first approach, which obfuscates personally identifiable information at the edge. By incorporating edge-AI processing, the system ensures data security and user trust by not retaining personally identifiable information (PID).
“The AI Video Analytics Program demonstrates the power of public-private partnerships in driving technological advancements that benefit communities. We are thrilled to be a part of this initiative,” said Konrad Konarski, Vice President of AI & Emerging Technologies at Prolifics Inc. “Our approach not only leverages cutting-edge AI but also emphasizes ethical considerations and privacy, which are paramount in today’s data-driven world.”
The initiative fosters community integration through educational workshops, R&D partnerships with universities, collaborations with non-profits, and engagement with businesses. This comprehensive approach aims to promote economic development and technological advancement across the United States.
“We are excited to collaborate with the AI Applied Consortium and other partners to apply cutting-edge AI technologies in real-world scenarios. This project will provide significant research opportunities for our students and faculty,” said Dr. Karthik Ramachandran, Professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology. “Our involvement ensures that academic insights contribute to practical solutions, bridging the gap between research and real-world applications.”
The project aims to demonstrate the AI Computer Vision solution's ability to analyze foot and vehicular traffic, focusing on multi-use trail and public area management. This comprehensive approach leverages the technological benefits of video analytics to strengthen community ties and drive regional development.
“This program showcases our commitment to leveraging advanced technologies to enhance urban planning and community engagement,” said Michael Braun, Smart City Lead for AI Applied Consortium. “By bringing together diverse expertise, we are not only advancing technology but also ensuring its positive impact on society and the environment.”
The program also aims to understand and reduce carbon emissions through the creation of multi-use trails that encourage greener commutes. By utilizing deep AI video analytics to understand traffic patterns and promote pedestrian and cyclist pathways, the AI Applied Consortium contributes to environmental sustainability on a national scale.
The program is supported by notable individuals, including Patricia Burke Hansen from the City of Brookhaven, Shaun Green from Atlanta Beltline, and Ilyas Ustun, Director of Data Science at DePaul University. Their involvement underscores the program’s commitment to community engagement and interdisciplinary collaboration.
The AI Video Analytics Program is already operational, showcasing significant potential in its initial phase. This comprehensive "as-a-service" experience includes all necessary hardware, software, and service support, ensuring communities across the United States benefit from the latest technological advancements.
About Prolifics
Prolifics is a digital engineering and consulting firm helping clients navigate and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. We deliver relevant outcomes using our systematic approach to rapid, enterprise-grade continuous innovation. We treat our digital deliverables like a customized product – using agile practices to deliver immediate and ongoing increases in value. We provide consulting, engineering and managed services for all our practice areas – Data & AI, Integration & Applications, Business Automation, DevXOps, Test Automation, and Cybersecurity – at any point our clients need them. Email solutions@prolifics.com or visit us at prolifics.com.
