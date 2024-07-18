Amplifying Digital Presence in the Construction Industry - July 18, 2024
Peer-to-peer digital content sharing for construction and building professionalsSUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.
As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.
This week's top video by PCL Construction offers a heartwarming glimpse of the Kids with Cancer Society visiting PCL Edmonton's Train 4 Site. Hosting Eli and Rhett, along with Arrow Utilities and Associated Engineering, was an unforgettable experience! The Kids with Cancer Society, a registered charity since 1979, provides vital, free programs and services to children and families in Northern Alberta and the NWT. The Society ensures fair representation in cancer care, treatment, survivorship, and research, supported primarily by third-party fundraising, events, and donations.
This week's featured content includes a range of topical subjects:
• ConTech: Latest Trends and Innovations – No. 66
• May 2024 Building Permits in Canada See Significant Drop
• Labrador Prison Renovations Halted over Asbestos Exposure Fears
• Contract awarded for conceptual design of the Dawson recreation centre
• Some Ontario Place work paused over constitutional challenge
• Best Construction Project Management Software For Business
• 10 Advantages of Utilizing Concrete Pumps in Construction
• Ensuring Worker Safety in High-Heat Environments: KISHIGO’s Cool Touch Solution
• New healthy buildings report signals urgent need for a cross-sector approach
• NEU Spring 2024 Summit Advances Reduced-Carbon Concrete Mission
• AMPP Announces New Chair of the AMPP Board of Directors
• Supporting Canadian Communities: RONA Foundation Donates $1M to NPOs
• A Guide to Surviving Another Software Mandate: A Six-Part Series
• Documenting subsurface utilities with PIX4Dcatch
• Former IAPMO CEO Chaney Awarded ANSI Honor
• Ensure Compliance with Air Emissions Regulations
• CIO Awards Canada 2024: Graham’s Technology Team Awarded
• How to Mitigate Summertime Hazards for Outdoor Workers
• How Do You Choose the Proper Fall Protection for Your Building?
• 2023 IAPMO Water Efficiency and Sanitation Standard Now Available
• Minto Group releases More with Minto, its 2023 ESG Impact Report
• Government of Canada's New Canada Green Buildings Strategy to Help Canadians Save Money on Their Energy Bills
• Masterclass Ep 34 - Simplify Construction Payroll & Reporting
• Expand Your Skills with ACG’s CxA Workshop and Exam
Stay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,300 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.
