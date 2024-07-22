Star Trek Tricorder by Factory Entertainment Now Available
Speaking as a fan myself, I’m confident that TNG fans are going to love this piece!”CONCORD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading pop-culture collectibles company, Factory Entertainment, has announced the latest addition to its expansive range of high-end prop replicas, the TR580 Mark VII Medical Tricorder from Star Trek: The Next Generation.
— Jordan Schwartz, President & CEO of Factory Entertainment
The prop, as featured in seasons 3 through 7 of the popular TV series, was a specialized medical diagnostic device that became a signature tool for fan-favorite character Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden).
After careful study of various source materials, including resources in the Paramount Archives and authenticated items in private collections, the Factory Entertainment team was able to faithfully create a replica that looks and feels like it came off the screen.
“The Mark VII Tricorder has been one of the most requested replicas by Star Trek fans” said Jordan Schwartz, President & CEO of Factory Entertainment. “We’ve spent over 2 years developing this replica to ensure that it not only recreates what fans perceived when they watched Star Trek: The Next Generation, but that it also improves on the original props by using metal construction and incorporating video, light and sound effects that could only originally be hinted at through visual effects and post-production inserts. Speaking as a fan myself, I’m confident that TNG fans are going to love this piece!”
The 1:1 scale Tricorder Prop Replica is limited to 1,000 pieces and comes with a removable hand scanner also featuring lights and sounds, a wooden display case and a Certificate of Authenticity.
Fans can pre-order this replica now at Factory Entertainment’s website, www.factoryent.com.
Factory Entertainment will have this replica, along with other replicas set to launch over the next few months, on display at its booths during San Diego Comic-Con (booth #2743) July 24 – 28 and the Star Trek Las Vegas Convention, August 1 – 4.
About Factory Entertainment
Factory Entertainment, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality licensed collectibles, toys and home goods featuring a wide variety of entertainment properties, including Star Trek, Batman, Back To The Future, James Bond, Masters of The Universe, ThunderCats, Men In Black, Game of Thrones, House of The Dragon, Harry Potter, The Beatles, Universal Monsters, Jurassic Park, Jaws and many others.
