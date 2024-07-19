JuiceNet Launches Website Redefining EV Charging Infrastructure
A Transformational Solution for Convenient and Reliable Access
At JuiceNet, we’re transforming how people interact with EV charging infrastructure. Our flexible approach augments public infrastructure, making EV charging more accessible and convenient for all.”HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "At JuiceNet, we’re transforming how people interact with EV charging infrastructure. Our flexible approach augments public infrastructure, making EV charging more accessible and convenient for all,” says Steve Sanchez, co-founder of JuiceNet.
— Steve Sanchez, co-founder of JuiceNet
JuiceNet, an innovative leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, announced the launch of its website https://juicenet.ai on Friday, July 19, 2024, to introduce its shared home EV charging network. JuiceNet is committed to establishing a nationwide network of shared EV chargers, relying on the active involvement of neighbors to expand access points and drive impactful change. By providing a reliable alternative to public charging, JuiceNet’s network is more accessible, convenient, predictable, and affordable for communities. The network helps address the fears of range anxiety, encouraging widespread EV adoption and thereby accelerating the transition to clean energy.
The JuiceNet app is a game-changer in the EV charging landscape, offering a seamless way for neighbors (hosts) to share their private chargers and set their preferred charging times. Guests can schedule and reserve their charges with the user-friendly app and enjoy an additional 25-30 miles range per charging hour, depending on the charger type and vehicle. With features such as transaction management, an interactive host map, and guest reviews, the JuiceNet app sets a new standard for streamlined charging experiences.
The American Lung Association reported that by 2050, if the United States transitioned to 100% zero-emission new vehicle sales and renewable energy sources, nearly 90,000 premature deaths and 2.2 million asthma attacks could be prevented. 1 The significant health benefits of clean energy and air play a crucial role in shaping our future.
To enhance the user experience, JuiceNet has formed strategic partnerships with leading level 2 charger manufacturers. This collaboration allows customers to enjoy exclusive promotional rates from its website at https://juicenet.ai, making the transition to EVs even more appealing and affordable.
Customers can choose a pay-as-you-go option or a subscription plan for added savings. Host subscribers will help expand the number of EV charging access points nationwide, enlarging the available charging options.
As of Feb 27, 2024, there are more than 61,000 publicly accessible electric vehicle charging stations equipped in the US with level 2 or DC fast chargers. California leads the nation with 43,780 public charging stations to accommodate over 1.2 million electric vehicles registered in the state. However, with one public charging port for every 29 EVs, California ranks 49th among all states and the District of Columbia.2
The need for additional EV charging infrastructure is undeniable, and JuiceNet aims to alleviate the strain on this infrastructure by offering a straightforward solution for accessing charging options. Join the JuiceNet movement to revolutionize the EV charging industry, inspiring and motivating us all to positively impact the environment.
Learn more with our JuiceNet welcome video: https://youtu.be/35Nh1g-CA6E
Individuals interested in becoming a JuiceNet host or subscribing to our service can register on the website at https://juicenet.ai. Sign up now to be a subscriber and get 2 months of free subscription (offer expires August 31, 2024). For partnership opportunities or any other inquiries, please email: info@juicenet.ai.
1 American Lung Association. “Driving to Clean Air: Health Benefits of Zero-Emission Cars and Electricity.” American Lung Association. June 2023. https://www.lung.org/getmedia/9e9947ea-d4a6-476c-9c78-cccf7d49ffe2/ala-driving-to-clean-air-report.pdf.
2 Pew Research Center. "Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure in the U.S." Pew Research Center Data Labs, 23 May 2024. https://www.pewresearch.org/data-labs/2024/05/23/electric-vehicle-charging-infrastructure-in-the-u-s/".
Sun Chung
JuiceNet
+1 714-916-7703
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Welcome to JuiceNet - Shared Neighbor to Neighbor EV Charging Network