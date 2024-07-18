Submit Release
Manure spill causes fish kill in O'Brien County

PAULLINA – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a fish kill at Mud Creek near Paullina in O’Brien County.

On July 17, the DNR Field Office in Spencer was notified of dead fish in Mud Creek, south of Paullina. Further investigation revealed Roorda Dairy of Paullina was land applying manure in a field, which entered a blown out tile that discharges to Mud Creek. The amount of manure released is unknown at this time. Dead fish have been observed for several miles in the creek.

The manure release has stopped. DNR staff from the Spencer Field Office and Spirit Lake Fisheries Office are onsite, and the investigation is ongoing. 

Downstream water users should avoid using water from Mud Creek.

If you see dead or stressed fish at a lake or river, call the DNR’s 24-hour spill line at 515-725-8694 as soon as possible. Quick reporting can help DNR staff identify the cause of a fish kill and potentially stop a fish kill in progress.

