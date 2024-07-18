USA Pickleball and Bandit Wines Announce Partnership Agreement Marking First-Ever Wine Partner of USAP

USA Pickleball Bandit Wines USA Pickleball Partners with Bandit Wines

Bandit Wines will serve as USA Pickleball’s Official Wine at Nationals and Golden Ticket Tournaments

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Pickleball (USAP), the National Governing Body for the sport of pickleball in the U.S., is excited to announce Bandit Wines as the Official Wine Partner for the organization. As the first-ever wine partner with USAP, this partnership brings together the active, social pickleball community with Bandit Wines, known for their innovative, adventure-ready wines.

“Bandit Wines supports the idea of adventure, something we feel our USA Pickleball community rallies behind with the dynamic nature of the fastest growing sport in the country,” said Jose Moreno, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer of USA Pickleball. “We’re excited to continue to enhance our upcoming events for our members and officially launch our wine partnership with a brand so committed to active lifestyles.”

Bandit Wines, established by three winemakers in 2003, is known for its high-quality wines and eco-friendly packaging. Their lightweight, portable cartons are ideal for outdoor enthusiasts and social gatherings, making them the perfect companion for pickleball tournaments and events.

“We are honored to be the Official Wine Partner of USA Pickleball,” said Ashley Jappe, Director of Marketing, Bandit Wines. “Our wines are crafted for those who embrace adventure and exploration, and we look forward to sharing them with the pickleball community.”

USA Pickleball will host the 2024 BioFreeze Nationals Championships on Nov. 9-17 at Arizona Athletic Ground in Mesa, Arizona. Bandit Wines will be on site to launch the official partnership with sampling for guests over 21 years of age, and other activations.

In addition, Bandit Wines will be present at select 2025 Golden Ticket Tournaments, offering more opportunities for USAP members and fans to experience their wines.

USA Pickleball and Bandit Wines are proud to celebrate the perfect blend of great wine and the great outdoors. For more information, visit banditwines.com and usapickleball.org.

###

About USA Pickleball

USA Pickleball is the National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of pickleball in the United States. Its mission is to promote the development and growth of the sport while sanctioning events and providing annual members with premier tournaments, educational opportunities, player rankings, official rules and other exclusive benefits. USA Pickleball is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation that is governed and operated by a Board of Directors and a national office staff, who provide the guidance and infrastructure for the continued expansion of the sport.

About Bandit Wines

Bandit Wines was created by three winemakers with a passion for great wine and a thirst for exploration. Known for their eco-friendly Tetra Pak cartons, Bandit Wines are lightweight, portable, and recyclable, making them the perfect choice for adventure seekers. Consumers love Bandit Wines not only for their quality and taste but also for the convenience and sustainability of the packaging, which fits seamlessly into any outdoor activity, from hiking and camping to beach outings and pickleball tournaments. Bandit Wines are the ideal companion for those who love to explore and enjoy life's adventures without compromising on their wine experience.