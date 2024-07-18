CAROLINE BELLENGER SELECTED FOR IAOTP’S EMPOWERED WOMAN AWARD
Caroline Bellenger honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals will be honored at their annual awards gala in Nashville this DecemberNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caroline Bellenger, Globally Recognized Life Coach was recently selected as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Caroline Bellengerwill be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2024 Annual Awards Gala.
The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Caroline Bellengeras part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."
With over a decade of exceptional experience in the industry, Caroline Bellenger has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a results-driven leader and person of passion, Caroline has shown great dedication to life coaching, motivational speaking, and the creation of the program 'Be The Impossible.'
Caroline embodies the ideology of surmounting tragedy through the pursuit of well-being and the display of bravery. Caroline achieved sobriety in 2009 after enduring childhood sexual assault, as well as grappling with addiction and mental health challenges for almost two decades. Subsequently, Caroline has attained remarkable accomplishments in both her personal and professional endeavors. Several notable accomplishments of hers were her participation as a representative of Australia in the World Championship Triathlon event at the age of 50, her successful ascent to the Everest Base Camp, and her decision to pursue further education by returning to university during her 40s. Following the termination of her prosperous corporate job at the age of 48 due to workplace bullying, she embarked on a journey to reclaim her autonomy by establishing many successful entrepreneurial ventures. These include a flourishing fitness studio and a life & business coaching enterprise. The attainment of business success within a limited time frame serves as a monument to her fortitude and resolve in refusing to let her previous experiences or advancing years circumscribe her future prospects.
Throughout a 14-year journey, Caroline developed a comprehensive set of techniques to navigate and surmount the many hurdles and impediments she encountered, ultimately transitioning from a state of self-loathing to one of self-assurance. At the heart of her transformation was her ability to grow and evolve with courage, intelligence, and positivity. Caroline credits a substantial part of her achievements to incorporating regular exercise and a positive mindset into her daily routine. Caroline is passionate about empowering women to achieve their aspirations. Caroline firmly believes that any woman can accomplish what may appear impossible with the proper guidance and motivation. She speaks from personal experience, having overcome significant challenges in her own life. Caroline is dedicated to empowering women through her motivational speeches, coaching programs, and online educational initiatives. She leverages various social media platforms to raise awareness about childhood sexual abuse and combat the stigma surrounding mental health.
Before Embarking on her professional career path, Ms. Bellenger obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Social Science (Honors), Global Coaching & Speaking Authority – Speaker and Presenter Certification, and Performance Coaching Power to Change Level I & II & III Certification.
Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Caroline Bellenger has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. To name a few, Caroline has earned the honors of 2023 Winner Australian Small Business Champion Award – Personal Counselling, 2023 Finalist She Inspires - Global Agent Of Change Awards, 2023 Global Women's Business Club – Positivity Awards, 2022 & 2021 Finalist Australian Small Business Champion Awards – Fitness Services Be Your Own Awards – People Choice Coach Of The Year 2022, Gold Coast Women In Business Awardee Of Merit – Community Dedication & Social Justice, 2022 & 2023 CREA Global Awards List Brainz Magazine, Book Excellence Awards Finalist – Empowered Women Empowering The World. She will be honored for her previous selection as IAOTP's Top Life Success Coach of the Year 2024 and Empowered Woman of the Year 2024 at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville this December.
In addition to her successful career, Caroline is active in her community and is a sought-after inspirational speaker. The primary focus of her flagship program is to assist women who continue to experience the effects of childhood trauma, specifically stemming from instances of sexual or emotional abuse during their formative years. The program aims to empower these individuals by fostering the development of resilience, enabling them to transcend self-imposed limitations and cultivate a life characterized by fulfillment, contentment, and achievement. The coaching program includes individual coaching sessions, a dedicated Facebook community, and a six-week online course titled "The Self-Esteem Creator. In addition, Caroline facilitates corporate workshops on increasing profit & productivity by creating positive workplaces whereby reducing the stigmatization of mental health and employee wellbeing is paramount.
Looking back, Caroline attributes her success to her courage, perseverance, work ethic, and passion for helping her clients. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to continue to be a positive light and change anyone may need.
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.
IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped them build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.
