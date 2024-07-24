GEOH Secures $3 Million in Series Seed Plus Funding to Expand Home Care Software and Tech-enabled Services
GEOH is a portfolio company of Boomerang Ventures
This funding will enable us to expand into skilled care, broaden our geographic reach throughout the Midwest and Southeast, and enhance our tech-enabled platform to better serve our clients.”INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GEOH, a leading provider of end-to-end software solutions for home care, announced today the successful closing of a $3M Series Seed Plus funding round. This round was led by Boomerang Ventures, contributing $2M, with participation from VisionTech Partners, First Leaf Capital, Digital Venture Partners, and individual investors.
— Tom Bumgardner, CEO of GEOH
GEOH's innovative software solutions streamline the tracking and documenting of client visits, enhancing operations for caregivers and administrators. The new funding will accelerate the company's growth into new market segments, support geographic expansion, and advance its technology offerings.
"We are thrilled to have the support of our investors as we enter this next phase of growth," said Tom Bumgardner, CEO of GEOH.
“We are excited to lead this round in support of the success that GEOH has experienced since our initial investment, in late 2022,” said Oscar Moralez, Founder & Managing Partner of Boomerang Ventures. “This round of funding is a testament to the success that GEOH has experienced since we made our initial investment in late 2022. We applaud the hard work and dedication by the entire team at GEOH. They are clearly meeting a significant need in the market.”
Additionally, the funds will support strategic M&A opportunities and the growth of GEOH's workforce across key divisions, including sales and marketing, development, and services. The company plans to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to improve both skilled and non-skilled care services, focusing on administrative efficiencies, advanced reporting capabilities, and case management.
"We've seen tremendous growth, with our revenue increasing nearly fourfold compared to both the previous quarter and the same period last year," added Bumgardner. "Our team's hard work and dedication have allowed us to exceed our annual recurring revenue goals for 2024 much earlier than anticipated. Since securing its initial funding round in October 2022, GEOH has significantly expanded its operations. The company has reported a 280% increase in its workforce, reflecting its commitment to scaling operations to meet growing demand.
GEOH's commitment to innovation and excellence has positioned it as an emerging leader in software and tech-enabled services in the home care industry vertical. The company is dedicated to improving caregiver satisfaction and reducing administrative burdens, ultimately enhancing the quality of care provided to clients.
About GEOH
GEOH, founded in 2017, is dedicated to revolutionizing home health care operations through innovative software solutions and tech-enabled services. We are on a mission to help agencies grow and become more profitable by streamlining processes, reducing paperwork, and ensuring regulatory compliance.
With a user-friendly interface, GEOH makes tracking and documenting client visits easier for caregivers and administrators. Our software solutions optimize home health care operations, improve caregiver satisfaction, and reduce the administrative workload, benefiting 5,900+ caregivers and 300+ agencies nationwide. Our tech-enable services help agencies maximize financial performance while give the owners and employees the time to focus on their most important mission, proving care to those who need it most. Discover Home Health Care Software Without the Headaches.
For more information about GEOH and its innovative solutions, visit geoh.app.
About Boomerang Ventures
Founded in 2019, Boomerang Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on early growth-stage connected health technology companies. Leveraging a combination studio and venture fund established in 2020 and 2022, respectively, Boomerang provides the collaborative direction, deep industry expertise, and continuum of support founders need to take their innovations from ideation to market. Boomerang believes that better patient care begins with identifying and solving the biggest challenges in health care.
Boomerang Ventures is proudly and strategically based in Indianapolis, where the health care and entrepreneurial business climate is thriving and the community is ripe with opportunities. With a secure niche at the intersection of health technology, studio-fund synchronization, and the Midwest, Boomerang differentiates itself from the competition.
Boomerang Ventures is Health care Innovation, Reimagined. For more information, visit boomerang.vc.
