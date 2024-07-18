Court Reverses 'No Bail' Order in Major Win for California Criminal Defense Attorney Ken Rosenfeld

California Criminal Defense Attorney Ken Rosenfeld Secures Major Win

In a significant legal victory, California Criminal Defense Attorney Ken Rosenfeld secured the release of Jesus Cortes-Padilla, who was detained without bail.

I applaud the Court’s decision to reverse its ruling. It is gratifying to have ensured that the truth prevailed today.” — Ken Rosenfeld

In a significant legal victory, California Criminal Defense Attorney Ken Rosenfeld of The Rosenfeld Law Firm (d.b.a., Rosenfeld & Sawyer) successfully secured the release of Jesus Cortes-Padilla, who had been detained without bail under the designation of being a flight risk (Case # MCR081237). The Superior Court of the State of California for Madera County reversed its initial "No Bail" order, allowing Mr. Cortes-Padilla to return home on his own recognizance.Mr. Cortes-Padilla was arrested on June 4, 2024, facing three felony charges. The following day, a motion was filed requesting denial of bail based on the interpretation of two phone calls between Mr. Cortes-Padilla and his wife, which allegedly discussed selling assets and relocating after his potential release. This interpretation, coupled with Mr. Cortes-Padilla's status as a Mexican national, led the Court to deny him bail.Attorney Ken Rosenfeld challenged the initial decision, arguing that the telephone conversations were either inaccurately translated or taken out of context. Rosenfeld emphasized that Mr. Cortes-Padilla was aware of the investigation before his arrest and did not attempt to flee. Additionally, he highlighted that the family's standard of living was modest, supported by his wife's income as a social media influencer.Following Rosenfeld's advocacy, the Court agreed to re-examine the circumstances and evidence that led to the "No Bail" order. Upon review, the Court found the initial interpretation of the telephone conversations to be inaccurate and taken out of context. As a result, the "No Bail" order was reversed, and Mr. Cortes-Padilla was released on his own recognizance."I applaud the Court's decision to reverse its ruling," said Rosenfeld, who also specializes in federal criminal defense ( https://www.therosenfeldlawfirm.com/federal-criminal-defense/ ). "It is gratifying to have ensured that the truth prevailed today."For more information, please contact the law firm at (916) 447-2070 or visit their website: https://www.therosenfeldlawfirm.com

