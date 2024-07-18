Submit Release
Substantial Damage Estimation

This course trains state and local officials on the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) requirements of Substantial Improvement/Substantial Damage (SI/SD) determinations. In addition, the course trains participants on using FEMA’s Substantial Damage Estimator (SDE) Tool, which assists state and local officials in estimating substantial damage for residential and non-residential structures per the NFIP requirements adopted by the communities.

Objectives

  1. Identify the requirements of SI/SD under the NFIP.
  2. Gain familiarity with the SDE tool to assess damage caused by flood, wind, wildfire, seismic, and other events.

Delivery Details

Prerequisites

None

Audience

State and Local Officials

Delivery Options

Community, JiTT

Duration

Days: 1

