Substantial Damage Estimation
This course trains state and local officials on the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) requirements of Substantial Improvement/Substantial Damage (SI/SD) determinations. In addition, the course trains participants on using FEMA’s Substantial Damage Estimator (SDE) Tool, which assists state and local officials in estimating substantial damage for residential and non-residential structures per the NFIP requirements adopted by the communities.
Objectives
- Identify the requirements of SI/SD under the NFIP.
- Gain familiarity with the SDE tool to assess damage caused by flood, wind, wildfire, seismic, and other events.
Delivery Details
Prerequisites
None
Audience
State and Local Officials
Delivery Options
Community, JiTT
Duration
Days: 1