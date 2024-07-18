Substantial Damage Estimation

This course trains state and local officials on the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) requirements of Substantial Improvement/Substantial Damage (SI/SD) determinations. In addition, the course trains participants on using FEMA’s Substantial Damage Estimator (SDE) Tool, which assists state and local officials in estimating substantial damage for residential and non-residential structures per the NFIP requirements adopted by the communities.

Objectives

Identify the requirements of SI/SD under the NFIP. Gain familiarity with the SDE tool to assess damage caused by flood, wind, wildfire, seismic, and other events.

Delivery Details