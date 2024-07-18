Submit Release
Fundamentals of Building Science

Designed to train participants in using the FEMA P-55 Coastal Construction Manual. This course and publication provide a comprehensive approach to planning, siting, designing, constructing, and maintaining homes in the coastal environment. The course contains in-depth descriptions of design, construction and maintenance practices that, when followed, will increase the durability of residential buildings in the harsh coastal environment and reduce economic losses associated with coastal natural disasters.

