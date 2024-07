Advanced Building Science Flood and Wind Mitigation Series

This advanced topic course addresses the ever-changing challenges faced by flood and wind risk through a comprehensive approach of best-practice mitigation, code compliance, designing for future conditions, and FEMA policies and funding mechanisms aimed at achieving higher standards.

Multiple modules focus on:

Flood and Wind Provisions of the I-Codes and ASCE-24 Strategies for Maximizing Floodproofing Success Steps to a Successful Elevation Incorporating Future Conditions into Flood Design Wind Mitigation for Buildings: Policies & Procedures for Successful Recovery Critical Building Performance for Wind

Objectives

Reinforce learning concepts through comprehensive exercises and exposure to FEMA Building Science Branch products, risk map tools, and other industry resources. Promote increased compliance with hazard-resistant building codes and floodplain management ordinances by better understanding the relationships of the I- Codes, NFIP, and ASCE-24. Increase knowledge of flood and wind hazard best practices, mitigation strategies, and lessons learned through post-disaster FEMA Mitigation Assessment Team observations. Provide solutions for designing for future conditions to help communities adapt to probable future flood hazards and lifetime building performance and operation requirements.

Delivery Details