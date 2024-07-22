GPRS Announces Changes to Senior Leadership

Assuming new senior leadership roles at GPRS, from left to right, top row: Jim James, President, Chris Moore, COO, Jason Schaff, CSO, second row: Steve Mumm, CCO, and Stephen Wojtkun, CFO. Providing subsurface damage prevention, existing conditions documentation, and facility and project management solutions.

MAUMEE, OH, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ground Penetrating Radar Systems, LLC ( GPRS ), the nation’s largest infrastructure visualization company, has named Jim James as its new President.James has been with GPRS since 2010, most recently serving as the company’s Senior Vice President of Customer Service. He assumes the role of President from Matt Aston, GPRS’ founder, who will remain with the company in the role of CEO.“I am deeply honored to continue to serve GPRS as I move into the role of President and am humbled to get the chance to lead our field team that continues to not only set, but push the standard in our industry,” James said. “It's truly exciting to get to work with and grow from the exceptional leaders that we have in our field services team and to continue our culture of providing a sensational customer experience.”“As we look at the growth trajectory we are on, we have tremendous leadership in place to help guide the way,” Aston added. “We continue to be blessed with incredible people, at all levels, throughout the organization.”In addition to naming a new President, GPRS announced several other changes within its Senior Leadership Team.“I am truly honored to represent GPRS and our team members as COO,” Moore said. “I’ve grown up in this business, and this business and its leaders are responsible for so much of my personal development. I look forward to serving our team members and supporting our business operations with a focus on teamwork, operational alignment, and customer care."Jason Schaff will assume the role of Chief Strategy Officer while continuing to serve as Project Executive overseeing the company’s SiteMap® (patent pending) infrastructure mapping platform.“GPRS is not just a GPR company anymore,” Schaff said. “We have positioned ourselves as the leaders in intelligently visualizing infrastructure above and below ground. I am excited to take on the role of Chief Strategy Officer, which will focus on continuing to mold the company’s vision for the future.”Director of Corporate Development, Stephen Wojtkun. has been named GPRS’ Chief Financial Officer. Wojtkun succeeds Andy Caputo, who will remain with the company as its Senior Vice President of Accounting.“I am grateful for the work Andy Caputo has done to build a tremendous Finance and Accounting team at GPRS,” Wojtkun said. “I am excited to build on his successes and lead the team as CFO during the next phase of our Company's growth.”Senior Vice President of Business Development, Steve Mumm, will oversee the company’s Marketing, Sales, and Customer Service divisions as Chief Commercial Officer.“This organization change is aligned with our core value of Growth Mindedness,” Mumm said. “We are committed to delivering an amazing customer experience as we help plan for construction, execute great projects, and enable the long-term management of facilities.”Founded by Aston in Toledo, Ohio in 2001, GPRS began as a concrete scanning company but has grown to offer a comprehensive suite of subsurface damage prevention, existing conditions documentation, and construction & facilities project management services. With 500 Project Managers stationed in every major market in the U.S., GPRS offers nationwide service for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), and facility management industries.Aston said that these promotions are consistent with GPRS’ commitment to personal and professional development, and the company’s desire to provide expanding opportunities to its team members. GPRS’ mission statement begins with the goal of providing possibility to its team members, because the company believes that only by centering on its team can it provide the exceptional customer service that our clients have come to expect.“I have a supreme level of confidence in the leadership team and the structure that we have put in place,” Aston said. “I am thrilled that, in the midst of all the changes we made, we did not go outside of the company to fill any of these positions.”About GPRS:Founded by Matt Aston in 2001, GPRS Intelligently Visualizes The Built Worldby providing subsurface damage prevention, existing conditions documentation, and facility and project management solutions for utilities, contractors, engineering firms, architects, and environmental consultants, and in virtually every industry.Headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, the company has a team of more than 500 elite Project Managers strategically stationed in every major market across the United States, allowing them to respond to any job site, anywhere in the country, usually within 24 hours.To learn more about GPRS and its services, visit https://www.gprsinc.com To learn more about SiteMap, visit https://www.SiteMap.com

