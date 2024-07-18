Testimonial Tree Integrates with Roomvu AI Marketing Platform
Testimonial Tree, the real estate testimonials marketing and reviews management platform announces its new integration with Roomvu AI Marketing Platform.ESTERO, FLORIDA, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Testimonial Tree, the real estate industry’s leading enterprise customer feedback, testimonials marketing and online reviews management platform announces its new integration with Roomvu AI Marketing Platform to support our mutual real estate brokerages and agents success.
Testimonial Tree is renowned for its innovative SaaS platform & best-in-class integrations with many of the leading website providers, marketing platforms and back office systems powering the most successful real estate brands and brokerages in the industry.
“We’re excited to help our real estate brokerages and REALTORS® continue to build their online brand presence by leveraging their testimonials and online reviews content through innovative AI marketing solutions like Roomvu,” said Brian Schoedel, VP of Sales and Partnerships at Testimonial Tree.
“Integrating Testimonial Tree with Roomvu’s AI Marketing Platform revolutionizes how real estate professionals share their clients' success stories. This partnership empowers agents to automate and amplify their online reputation, allowing them to focus on delivering exceptional service while our technology handles their marketing needs,” said Sam Mehrbod, CEO of Roomvu.
“Real estate associates are busier than ever, and the need for automated content that drives business is strong. Roomvu's integration with Testimonial Tree automates the sharing of client testimonials on social media, showcasing our associates' professionalism and service, while allowing them to continue to focus on their core strengths: building relationships, representing their clients' best interests, and facilitating successful transactions,” said Madeline Mordarski Chief Marketing Officer The Keyes Company.
“I am extremely excited by the integration between Testimonial Tree and RoomVu. As a long time client of RoomVu for social media content, automation & artificial intelligence research for content creation, I saw the immediate potential of having the same syndication for the client reviews of EXIT Strategy Realty agents. My entire philosophy surrounding my #ProjectX coaching platform within EXIT Realty revolves around the syndication and integration between tool & technology systems. Seeing RoomVu & Testimonial Tree take my suggestion and implement it so seamlessly will bring great value to my brokerage, just as both of these trusted partners have integrated into my CRM of choice and more,” said Nick Libert Founder & CEO/Coach at EXIT Strategy Realty
About Roomvu
Roomvu is a leading AI video marketing platform dedicated to providing innovative marketing solutions for real estate agents, brokerages, and REALTORS®. Recognized as one of the top 20 most innovative real estate technology companies in Canada by the Canadian Innovation Exchange , Roomvu is backed by REACH, the venture capital arm of the National Association of REALTORS®. With a focus on automated, high-quality, and hyperlocal content creation, Roomvu empowers real estate professionals to enhance their online presence, engage with clients, and drive business growth.
Learn more about Roomvu at roomvu.com.
About Testimonial Tree
Testimonial Tree is the leading all-in-one enterprise customer feedback, testimonials marketing and reputation review management platform built for the residential real estate industry. Trusted by franchise and independent brands at over 1,000 brokerages to support the success of 250,000 real estate sales professionals. Founded in 2013, Testimonial Tree is based in Estero, Florida.
Learn more about Testimonial Tree at TestimonialTree.com/RealEstate
