Testimonial Tree Joins EXIT Realty Corp. International Premier Partner Network
EXIT Realty Corp. International is thrilled to announce the addition of Testimonial Tree to its prestigious Premier Partner Network.ESTERO, FL, USA, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EXIT Realty Corp. International is thrilled to announce the addition of Testimonial Tree to its prestigious Premier Partner Network. This strategic partnership aims to elevate the real estate experience for EXIT Realty affiliates to support their agents and their clients by integrating Testimonial Tree's advanced testimonial and review management system.
Testimonial Tree is renowned for its innovative solutions that empower over 1,000 brokerages and more than 250,000 real estate sales professionals to capture and share positive customer feedback. Their platform seamlessly collects testimonials, enhances online reputations, and boosts social proof, providing a competitive edge in today’s digital landscape.
"Joining the EXIT Realty Premier Partner Network is a significant milestone for Testimonial Tree," said Jason Dolle, Founder & Chairman of Testimonial Tree. "We are excited to collaborate with EXIT Realty to provide their brokerage leaders and agents with tools that will enhance client satisfaction and trust, ultimately driving business growth."
Through this partnership, EXIT Realty affiliates will be able to purchase Testimonial Tree on behalf of their offices and agents at a significantly reduced rate and gain exclusive access to Testimonial Tree's robust suite of features, including:
Automated Testimonial Collection: Effortlessly gather client testimonials and third-party reviews through automated text message and email reminders.
Online Reputation Management: Monitor and manage online reviews on Google, Facebook, Zillow, Realtor and more to maintain a positive digital presence.
Seamless Integration & Automation: Easily integrate testimonials into EXIT Realty brokerage/agent websites, listing presentations and social media platforms.
Advanced Analytics: Gain insights into client feedback to continually improve services.
"At EXIT Realty, we are committed to providing our agents with the best resources to succeed in the real estate industry," said Sharron Richardson, Vice President Broker Services. "Partnering with Testimonial Tree allows our agents to harness the power of client testimonials, enhancing their credibility and helping them build stronger relationships with their clients."
This partnership is part of EXIT Realty's ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence. By joining forces with industry leaders like Testimonial Tree, EXIT Realty continues to set the standard for real estate services, offering unparalleled support to its network of agents. Broker-owners and regional owners learn more.
About EXIT Realty:
Founded in Canada in 1996 with brokerages across North America, EXIT is a proven real estate business model that has to-date, paid out more than a quarter billion dollars in single-level residual income. EXIT's MIND-SET Training Systems offer the industry's best hands-on, interactive sales training. A portion of every transaction fee collected by EXIT International is applied to its charitable fund and to-date, more than $7 Million has been pledged to charity. For more information, please visit www.joinexitrealty.com.
About Testimonial Tree
Testimonial Tree is the leading all-in-one enterprise customer feedback, testimonials marketing and reputation review management platform built for the residential real estate industry. Trusted by franchise and independent brands at over 1,000 brokerages to support the success of 250,000 real estate sales professionals. Founded in 2013, Testimonial Tree is based in Estero, Florida. Learn more at TestimonialTree.com/RealEstate
