Governor Mills to Nominate Sara Gagné-Holmes as Commissioner of Maine Department of Health and Human Services

Gagné-Holmes, a five-year deputy commissioner, has served as Acting Commissioner since June 1

Governor Janet Mills announced today that she will nominate Sara Gagné-Holmes to serve as Commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

Gagné-Holmes, a Maine native who has served as Deputy Commissioner of the Department for the past five years, has led the Department in an Acting capacity since June 1, 2024. As Deputy Commissioner, Gagné-Holmes was an integral member of the executive leadership team responsible for management, operations, budget, policy and human resources for the Department’s more than 3,000 employees across eight Offices and two psychiatric hospitals.

“Acting Commissioner Gagné-Holmes cares deeply about the health, safety, and welfare of Maine people, and she has dedicated nearly her entire professional career to improving the lives of people across this state," said Governor Janet Mills. "Her deep policy and managerial experience, her intimate knowledge of the department – including both its strengths and its challenges – along with the respect she has earned from her colleagues, lawmakers and others, and her collaborative approach to solving problems make her the right person at the right time to take on this important role. I know she is fully committed to working together to advance the health, safety, and welfare of Maine people, and I am confident she will lead the Department with integrity, compassion, and skill.”

“I’m honored to accept the Governor’s nomination as Commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services,” said Acting Commissioner Sara Gagné-Holmes. “The Department has made great strides in advancing our mission of ensuring health, safety, resilience, and opportunity for Maine people. We have more work to do to fully implement our progress, better meet the needs of the Maine people we serve, and continue building trust through listening, transparency, and accountability. I look forward to discussing how we will achieve those goals with the Legislature, our many partners, and the public.”

“I am pleased to hear of the nomination of Acting Commissioner Sara Gagné-Holmes to the permanent role of Commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services,” said Representative Michele Meyer, House Chair of the Health and Human Services Committee. “Acting Commissioner Gagné-Holmes has proven herself as a leader in the Department and her experience will serve Maine well in carrying forward the mantle of their important work, especially keeping children safe by keeping families strong, and ensuring that all Maine people have access to the physical and mental health care and support services that they need**. **I look forward to learning more about her vision for the Department at a future confirmation hearing.”

“Governor Mills has made a brilliant choice in nominating Sara Gagné-Holmes as Commissioner of Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services. Sara’s career speaks for itself in terms of her dedication to protecting and improving the health and welfare of all people living in Maine,” said Ann Woloson, Executive Director of Consumers for Affordable Health Care. “Her efforts to improve access to comprehensive, affordable, equitable health care in Maine means tens of thousands of Mainers who would likely otherwise be without now have health coverage they need. Her knowledge, expertise and compassion will benefit the people of Maine in innumerable ways.”

“We applaud this nomination and look forward to working with Acting Commissioner Sara Gagné-Holmes in a permanent capacity,” said Steven Michaud, President of the Maine Hospital Association. “As part of the leadership team, Sara has contributed to the Department’s collaboration with hospitals to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthen the health care workforce and we appreciate her commitment to the ongoing work to invest in critical health services at hospitals across the state.”

“Sara Gagné-Holmes brings many years of experience and a longstanding commitment to supporting the health and well-being of children, youth, and families in Maine**,” said Melissa Hackett, Coordinator, Maine Child Welfare Action Network (MCWAN)**. “MCWAN appreciates the state and community partnerships Sara already has in place to leverage in her new role. She has been a strong collaborative partner with MCWAN in the development and ongoing work of Maine’s Child Safety and Family Well-Being Plan. We are grateful for the continuity of her leadership, and look forward to working together to improve outcomes for Maine children, youth, and families.”

“We are thrilled that Sara Gagné-Holmes has been nominated as Commissioner of DHHS. Her intellect, experience, and longstanding commitment to improving conditions for Maine people makes her uniquely qualified,” said Nicole Witherbee, President and CEO, John T. Gorman Foundation. “Maine is fortunate to have someone as talented and thoughtful as Sara nominated for this important role.”

Deputy Commissioner Gagné-Holmes grew up in Sanford. She earned an undergraduate degree at Bowdoin College in Brunswick and a law degree from the University of Maine School of Law. After law school, she served as a law clerk with the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

She practiced law with a focus on health care at a Maine law firm before serving as a Health Policy and Legal Advisor in the Governor’s Office under then-Governor John Baldacci. She also led work in non-profit legal services and advocacy at Maine Equal Justice Partners and philanthropy at the John T. Gorman Foundation.

She joined the Maine Department of Health and Human Services in March 2019 and served alongside Deputy Commissioners Benjamin Mann and Beth Hamm in the Department’s senior leadership team under then-Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. Governor Mills appointed her as Acting Commissioner on June 1, 2024, following the departure of former Commissioner Lambrew.

The nomination, which the Governor will formally post in the coming days, is subject to a hearing before the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee and confirmation by the Maine State Senate.