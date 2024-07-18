Home Energy Rebate program receives funding from DOE

Washington is one of the first states in the country to receive funding for the new Home Energy Rebates program. The U.S. Department of Energy granted Commerce $84.9 million for the Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate program and we expect more funding when DOE reviews our application for the Whole Home Efficiency Rebate program.

“We are eager to bring funding for high-efficiency electric equipment including heat pump technologies, to communities throughout Washington State, “ Said Michael Furze, Director of the Washington State Energy Office. “This is especially important for lower income households, including our state’s most vulnerable residents and underserved communities.”

Additional States Receive and Apply for Program Funding, Penobscot Nation First Tribal Applicant | Department of Energy