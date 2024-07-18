FlyFin Offers Custom Tax Report for Maximizing Business Tax Savings
FlyFin, the #1 AI & CPA tax preparation and filing service, announced the launch of its Custom Tax Report, designed for business owners.SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlyFin, the #1 AI and CPA tax preparation and filing service, announced the launch of its Custom Tax Report, designed specifically for business owners. The personalized report breaks down the tax liability and highlights every tax-saving opportunity.
Small business owners reportedly spend over 2 billion hours preparing their tax returns. If they are filing business taxes for an LLC for the first time, this involves finding deductions, researching LLC tax laws, knowing how to file business taxes for an LLC, comparing S Corp vs LLC and calculating owed taxes.
The free tax report, available on the app, minimizes human effort by accurately calculating federal, self-employed and local tax liability along with identifying substantial saving opportunities. This includes state-specific tax breakdowns using built-in tools like the California tax calculator.
Users get access to personalized tax reduction strategies, as the report considers each taxpayer's unique situation, profession and hundreds of other variables. It goes beyond generic advice, offering specific recommendations based on the latest tax laws and individual circumstances.
Understanding how to file taxes for an LLC also involves taking advantage of business deductions. FlyFin’s AI automatically identifies potential 1099 deductions. The more deductions the AI finds, the lower the tax bill.
“We know how overwhelming and stressful tax season can be for business owners,” said Jaideep Singh, CEO of FlyFin. “Our Custom Tax Report is designed to bring clarity and simplicity to navigating business taxes. We’re here to make tax season less daunting and give you the support you need to succeed.”
Whether one is researching how to start an LLC or how to file LLC taxes and save the most possible, the personalized tax report ensures that each business owner receives a transparent view of their tax obligations and comprehensive, effective tax-saving strategies.
About FlyFin
FlyFin is an award-winning, AI-powered platform that provides self-employed individuals, independent contractors, gig workers and freelancers with an affordable, easy-to-use tax filing solution. FlyFin leverages AI paired with experienced CPAs to deliver automation that eliminates 95% of the work for self-employed individuals with 1099 employee taxes. FlyFin is a privately held, venture-backed company based in San Jose, California.
