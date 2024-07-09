FlyFin Launches Advanced Tax Planning Tools To Boost Business Owner Savings
FlyFin, the #1 AI and CPA tax preparation and filing service, introduced a host of advanced tax planning tools to help business owners save the most on taxes.SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlyFin, the #1 AI and CPA tax preparation and filing service, introduced a host of advanced tax planning tools to help business owners save the most possible on their taxes.
The number of American small businesses grew to 33.3 million in 2024, bringing more people into the self-employed sphere who may be filing business taxes for an LLC for the first time. Coupled with living costs on the rise, efficient tax planning is becoming essential.
FlyFin’s new tax planning tools are designed to simplify the tax process, providing business owners with the resources they need to maximize savings and manage their taxes with ease and accuracy.
Some key features include:
Personalized 1-on-1 Tax Planning Session with a CPA: Tailored guidance from experts to optimize tax strategies and understand how to file business taxes for LLC
Monthly Financial Tracker: AI tracks income and expenses and calculates your net savings every month.
1099 Tax Calculator: Simplifies the process of finding business deductions for LLCs, S Corps, Partnerships and C Corps.
Set Aside Tax Calculator: Helps businesses accurately estimate and set aside funds for taxes throughout the year in just two minutes.
Quarterly Tax Calculator: Accurately estimates quarterly tax obligations, ensuring businesses stay compliant.
These tools specifically cater to LLCs and small business owners navigating the complexities of tax filing, whether it is knowing how to file taxes for an LLC, comparing S Corp vs LLC structures, or seeking guidance on how to start an LLC.
“We know that every dollar saved on taxes matters to your bottom line,” said Jaideep Singh, CEO of FlyFin. “That's why FlyFin is committed to offering tools that are personalized and easy to use, so that our users can focus on what matters most—growing their business.”
As small businesses continue to evolve, FlyFin's advanced tax planning tools offer users the resources to understand how to file LLC taxes, make the most of their business expenses and confidently navigate their financial responsibilities.
About FlyFin
FlyFin is an award-winning, AI-powered platform that provides self-employed individuals, independent contractors, gig workers and freelancers with an affordable, easy-to-use tax filing solution. FlyFin leverages AI paired with experienced CPAs to deliver automation that eliminates 95% of the work for self-employed individuals with 1099 employee taxes. FlyFin is a privately held, venture-backed company based in San Jose, California.
