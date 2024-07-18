DR. KATHERINE CWIKLINSKI BECOMES INTERNATIONAL BEST SELLING AUTHOR IN IAOTP’S TOP 50 FEARLESS LEADERS PUBLICATION
Dr. Katherine Cwiklinski honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals will be honored at their annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Katherine Cwiklinski, Doctor of Physical Therapy for Paragon Physical Therapy, was recently selected to be featured in the 3rd Edition of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
While being selected to be published in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication is an honor, only 50 of the world's most brilliant, courageous, inspirational professionals are selected for this distinction.
These special honorees are hand-selected to share their stories of perseverance, resilience, passion, and strength. Dr. Katherine Cwiklinski has made outstanding contributions to society and had an incredible impact on her industry. A chapter will be dedicated to each honoree. The book was released this June and became an international best seller in the United States, Canada, Australia and the UK.
Dr. Katherine Cwiklinski had a chapter dedicated to her in the 3rd Edition of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication. She will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2024 at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville.
www.iaotp.com/award-gala
Dr. Cwiklinski's extensive experience spanning over two decades in the industry has solidified her reputation as a seasoned professional. Dr. Katherine is a highly accomplished leader who owns and operates Paragon Physical Therapy.
Dr. Katherine's areas of expertise include but are not limited to orthopedic and sports physical therapy, joint replacement rehabilitation, acute stroke sufferers, and post-surgical patients. She uses manual approaches to treat the shoulder, hip, knee, ankle, and spine. Dr. Katherine is also a qualified Ergonomic Assessment Expert from the Back School of Atlanta. She performs ergonomic work site inspections for businesses to ensure a secure and enjoyable work environment. Katherine is also skilled in LSVT therapy, which is used to treat Parkinson's disease.
Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Cwiklinski graduated from the University of Medicine and Dentistry with a Doctorate in Physical Therapy (DPT) in 2005 (currently named Rutgers University)
Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Cwiklinski has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Last year, she was awarded Top Doctor of the Year in Physical Therapy 2023, Empowered Woman of the Year, and was featured on the famous Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square. This year, she was awarded Top Doctor of Physical Therapy of the Decade for 2024 and has a chapter dedicated to her in the Top 50 Fearless Leaders publication. She will be honored for her latest accomplishments at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December.
In addition to her successful career, Dr. Cwiklinski also emphasizes the importance of networking, which is essential for gaining patient referrals. She stays current on PT news by attending conferences and submitting articles to the APTA's journal. She aspires to expand her practice, create a second location, and serve as a guide to other aspiring professionals as she looks to the future.
Looking back, Dr. Katherine attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.
For more information, please visit: www.paragonpt.net
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gW5x4oTruC4&t=1s
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.
IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped them build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.
For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com
Stephanie Cirami
IAOTP
+1 212-634-4427
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube