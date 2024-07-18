BioXcellerator, a leader in advanced stem cell therapies, announces the formation of Its New Health Advisory Board

The primary goal of this board is to guarantee access to safe and effective therapies for chronic inflammatory, autoimmune, and degenerative disorders.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The visionary mission of this board is to ensure the availability of safe and effective treatments for chronic inflammatory, autoimmune, and degenerative conditions, which improves mental health, promotes immunity, and extends longevity.

BioXcellerator proudly announces the establishment of a new Health Advisory Board, which is joined by esteemed scientists and medical experts as initial members. A collaborative initiative destined to drive innovation and excellence in regenerative medicine and stem cell therapy, the board will focus on enhancing treatment accessibility and improving quality of life for patients worldwide.

As a global leader in stem cell therapy and regenerative medicine, BioXcellerator is committed to pioneering advancements in cellular therapies. The establishment of this new board marks a significant milestone based on the company's mission to revolutionize healthcare and empower individuals to live healthier, more active, and longer lives.

“Company leaders clearly see that accurate information on advanced treatments currently does not reach a wide audience, many of whom are seeking answers,” said BioXcellerator CEO Eric Stoffers. “This board embodies our company’s commitment to help more people get access to the best information. The need is more compelling than ever, and we are rising to meet this challenge.”

This new Health Advisory Board is supported by BioXcellerator notable ambassadors such as:

• UFC legends Chuck Liddell, Rampage Jackson, and Kamaru Usman

• NFL players Jim McMahon (Super Bowl champion), Terron Armstead (Pro Bowl lineman), and Warren Moon (NFL Hall of Fame member)

• Sports legends such as Tony Hawk, Bobby Lashley, and Kevin Nash

• U.S. Special Operators, first responders, and other former pro athletes and healthcare advocates

“Our Health Advisory Board members are all leading experts from diverse disciplines; we are thrilled to work with this distinguished group to propel our research and development efforts forward,” Stoffers said. “With a collective commitment to excellence and innovation, we are poised to address some of our time's most pressing health challenges.”

“Our founding board members demonstrate expertise and support our spirit of collaboration with other leaders,” Stoffers explained. “This approach will take advantage of the most accurate information and the best evidence-based therapies to treat veterans, first responders, athletes, and anyone else who can benefit from these advancements.”

The new board includes diverse expertise across stem cell science, aging science, advanced diagnostics, sports medicine, functional medicine, rheumatology and neurology, business, health, and wellness domains. By assembling this diverse team, BioXcellerator aims to provide comprehensive guidance to achieve our mission and goals.

To fulfill its mission, the BioXcellerator Health Advisory Board will initially focus on seven key areas of research:

• Aging science and longevity research

• Chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases

• Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis (UC)

• Degenerative disc disease (DDD)

• Spinal cord injury (SCI)

• Sports recovery and health optimization

• Traumatic brain injury (TBI)

“We believe that the body possesses innate healing capabilities, and our goal is to create an optimal environment for these processes to thrive,” affirmed Dr. Karolynn Halpert, chief medical officer of BioXcellerator. “Through personalized treatment protocols and cutting-edge therapies, we aim to enhance the quality of life for patients worldwide. This personalized approach integrates functional medicine, an anti-inflammatory diet, and the administration of cutting-edge stem cell therapy. Research indicates that these cells play a pivotal role in reducing inflammation, regulating the immune system, and facilitating tissue repair and regeneration. We take pride in our track record of safety, efficacy, and positive patient outcomes across a diverse range of diseases and conditions.”

Dedicated to making an impact: History has its eyes on all of us.

As one of the inaugural members of our advisory board, Chad Robichaux, former Force Recon Marine, author, and founder of Mighty Oaks Foundation, underscored the gravity of our collective responsibility in shaping the future of healthcare. “History holds us accountable,” he remarked, emphasizing the imperative of prioritizing the well-being of all individuals. “We owe it to those who have served our nation to uphold their dignity and welfare. Our commitment extends beyond mere symbolism; it necessitates unwavering dedication to supporting one another at every turn.”

About BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator is a leading provider of stem cell therapy and regenerative medicine solutions dedicated to improving health, immunity, and overall quality of life. With a multidisciplinary team of experts and a commitment to scientific excellence, BioXcellerator is at the forefront of medical innovation.

Our team of more than 100 passionate and dedicated professionals includes leading microbiologists, scientists, physicians, orthopedic specialists, neurosurgeons, nutritionists, functional medicine practitioners, and patient care specialists. They work each day to develop scientific breakthroughs to improve the quality of people’s lives through advanced stem cell treatments and cutting-edge therapies.

For more information, visit https://www.bioxcellerator.com/

CONTACT: Angie Godinez, Angie@bioxcompanies.com or 888.567.2469

