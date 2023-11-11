New Medical Breakthrough Offers Hope for Degenerative Disc Disease with Mesenchymal Stromal Cell Therapy

Innovative Therapy Leads to Significant Pain Reduction and Improved Quality of Life for Patients

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the first half of 2022, a pioneering medical treatment was administered to 76 patients suffering from degenerative disc disease, marking a significant milestone in pain management and rehabilitation. This press release delves into the remarkable outcomes observed in these patients, underscoring the potential of this innovative therapy.

Who Were the Patients? The treatment was given to a diverse group of patients, both men and women of different ages.

What Happened After the Treatment? A large number of these patients were closely followed up for a year. They were asked to fill out questionnaires about their condition at 3, 6, and 12 months after the treatment.

How Did the Treatment Help?

Pain Reduction: Patients reported a significant decrease in pain. On a scale from 0 (no pain) to 10 (extreme pain), the average pain score dropped by 2.3 points, which means their pain was reduced by about 37%.

Improvement in Daily Activities: The treatment also helped patients do their daily activities more easily. There was a 29% improvement in their ability to perform daily tasks without discomfort or limitations.

What's Next? The medical team plans to continue monitoring these patients and will provide more updates in the future.

Additional Details:

Patient Demographics and Follow-Up:

The treated cohort comprised diverse age groups and both sexes (Figure 1). Of these, 32 patients underwent a rigorous follow-up protocol. Impressively, high response rates were observed in the follow-up questionnaires - 91% at 3 months, 94% at 6 months, and 69% at 12 months post-therapy.

Pain Assessment Results:

Pain levels were meticulously assessed using the Visual Analogue Scale (VAS). The results were groundbreaking - patients reported an average pain reduction of 2.3 points (a 37% decrease) at 6 months, which remarkably persisted until 12 months post-therapy (Figure 2).

Disability Assessment Outcomes:

The Oswestry Disability Index (ODI) was employed to evaluate the impact of pain on daily activities. The findings were equally promising, with an average reduction of 9.8 points (29% decrease) in disability scores, sustained through 12 months post-therapy (Figure 3).

Future Plans:

The medical team remains committed to this path of innovation and patient care. Continuous monitoring of the patients is planned, with updates to be provided as more data becomes available.

This breakthrough in degenerative disc disease treatment not only offers new hope to patients suffering from chronic pain but also opens new avenues in the field of pain management and rehabilitation.

Bioxcellerator - Company Description:

"Bioxcellerator is a pioneering company at the forefront of stem cell therapy and regenerative medicine. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Bioxcellerator specializes in groundbreaking advancements in the cellular therapy space. Our mission is to provide patients and the medical community with insight and opportunity to heal.

Bioxcellerator has established itself as a leader in stem cell therapy. Our team of experts and researchers is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of the regenerative medicine space to offer life-changing therapies and solutions that are both innovative and effective.

For more information about Bioxcellerator and our work, visit www.bioxcellerator.com.

