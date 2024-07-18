Multi-Grammy Award-Winning Pianist and Composer Peter Kater to Headline World’s Largest Salt Therapy & Wellness Event
Peter's work resonates deeply with the principles of salt therapy, and we believe his presence will enrich the conference experience for all attendees.”LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Salt Therapy Association (STA) is thrilled to announce that Myndstream, a leading health and wellness music provider, will bring the highly talented Peter Kater, a multi-Grammy award-winning and multi-Platinum-selling pianist, composer, producer, and breathwork practitioner, as a featured speaker to STAconLIVE 2024. The event will occur September 9-10 at the Wyndham® Lake Buena Vista Disney Springs™ Resort.
Peter Kater, renowned for his innovative contributions to contemporary instrumental music over the past four decades, has garnered 14 Grammy Award nominations and 2 Grammy wins. His extensive body of work includes over 60 critically acclaimed recordings and scores for over 100 television and film productions, as well as 11 On & Off-Broadway dramatic plays. Kater's music, ranging from solo piano and contemporary jazz ensembles to full orchestral works, is celebrated worldwide and has been featured in prestigious venues such as the Olympics, the Kennedy Center, and Carnegie Hall. His collaborations with esteemed artists like John Denver, Dan Fogelberg, Kenny Loggins, Native American flutist R. Carlos Nakai, Tibetan flutist Nawang Khechog, Sting guitarist Dominic Miller, and Sacred Chantress Snatam Kaur have further solidified his reputation as a trailblazer in the music industry.
In addition to his musical achievements, Kater is a dedicated environmentalist and humanitarian, honored with the Environment Leadership Award from the United Nations. His commitment to environmental causes and humanitarian efforts has inspired many and continues to influence his work and life philosophy.
At STAconLIVE 2024, Kater will lead an immersive exploration of how music and breathwork can transform well-being. Attendees will experience the power of breathwork firsthand in a guided session from his new SPIRITUS breathwork series, followed by a live Q&A session, providing a unique opportunity to engage with the artist. This session promises to be a profound experience, highlighting the therapeutic potential of combining music and breathwork for holistic health. The term "Spiritus" is Latin for "breath" or "to breathe," reflecting the profound connection between breathwork and holistic wellness. This innovative presentation aims to deepen participants' understanding of the synergy between breath and music, offering practical insights for integrating these practices into daily life.
Leo Tonkin, one of the founding directors of the STA and CEO of SALT Chamber, expressed his excitement about Kater's participation. "We are thrilled to have Peter join us at this year's STAcon event. His breathwork and music sessions are perfectly aligned with our community's passion for immersive wellness experiences. It's sure to be a highlight of the event," said Tonkin. "Peter's work resonates deeply with the principles of salt therapy, and we believe his presence will enrich the conference experience for all attendees."
Additionally, Tonkin is launching a new episode of his “Distinctly Well” podcast further exploring the intersection of music, breathwork, and wellness. This episode features Peter Kater as a guest where he and Tonkin explore his life as a musician, who and what has inspired him, and how the power of music and breathwork has shaped his life. Tune in for a taster of what’s to come during STACon. Follow Distinctly Well on all major podcast platforms and on YouTube to get the episode when it drops on July 23rd: https://distinctlywell.com/episodes.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the STA and will be celebrated at the seventh annual conference at STACon LIVE 2024. This is the largest salt therapy and wellness event of the year. The event will bring together industry leaders, wellness entrepreneurs, spa and health facility owners, practitioners, and enthusiasts to share knowledge, experiences, and advancements in the field of salt therapy and holistic wellness. The conference will feature a diverse lineup of speakers, workshops, and networking opportunities, making it a must-attend event for anyone involved in the wellness industry.
About the Salt Therapy Association (STA):
The Salt Therapy Association (STA) is dedicated to promoting the benefits of salt therapy and supporting the industry through research, education, and advocacy. STAconLIVE is the premier event for the salt therapy community, offering a platform for networking, learning, and professional development. Through its initiatives, STA aims to advance the understanding and practice of salt therapy worldwide, fostering a global community of wellness professionals.
For more information about STAconLIVE 2024 and to register for the event, visit https://www.staconlive.com/stacon2024.
About Myndstream:
Myndstream is part of the Cutting Edge Group, producers of music for some of the biggest names in TV and film. Building on over 20 years of experience and success in influencing how people feel through music on TV, film, and in gaming, they launched Myndstream with a mission to release the power of music. Sitting at the intersection between art and science, Myndstream works with world-leading musicians, scientists, and wellness practitioners to understand the effect music has on us, so that the music they create has the maximum impact on the listener, whether that be to improve mood, boost productivity, or promote relaxation. Their work has transformed many spaces globally, from spas, hotels, and schools to millions of people's daily lives through Myndstream’s music which is available on all major streaming platforms.
www.myndstream.com
