SALT Chamber Develops Signature ‘Salt + Sound’ Lounges for Opal Collection
BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SALT Chamber has announced a collaboration with Opal Collection on signature multisensory Salt + Sound Lounges. The first two properties in the collection to add Salt + Salt Lounges were The Sagamore Resort in Lake George, NY, and Wentworth by the Sea in Portsmouth, NH—converting underutilized nail salons into multipurpose salt rooms with sound healing for profitable touchless treatments. Future salt projects are in the pipeline in Opal properties from Maine to Florida.
Trina Jefferson, Vice President of Spa and Wellness for Opal Spas, is the visionary behind the Salt + Sound concept.
“Collaborating with Leo and his team at SALT Chamber on Opal Spas’ signature Salt + Sound Lounges has been a pleasure. As a signature touchless treatment, “the Lounge drives incremental revenue and provides the holistic spa experience that increases the capture rate from hotel guests to the spa.” It has also increased the capture rate from hotel guests to the spa,” said Jefferson. “The backlit Himalayan salt wall is perfect for our biophilic design and captivating to guests. They are drawn to it without even knowing the therapeutic benefits of salt therapy and love it when we educate on the many benefits of halotherapy.”
Opal’s Salt + Sound Lounge integrates SALT Chamber’s Experience Salt + multisensory experience—featuring the SALT FX® Pro Halogenerator combined with Oakworks’ SoVi Curvaloungers with vibroacoustic sound, Myndstream music stream, with the option to enhance the experience with Therabody’s compression boots and intelligent goggles. Upcoming Experience Salt + projects with Opal Collection properties include Samoset Resort in Rockport, ME, and the new Opal Sol in Clearwater, FL.
“The trend towards wholistic experiences that combine multiple modalities is on the rise as guests seek customized solutions that provide real results,” said Leo Tonkin, CEO of SALT Chamber. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Trina on Opal’s three new builds in the pipeline.”
About SALT Chamber
SALT Chamber pioneered dry salt therapy and has implemented over 2,000 salt rooms worldwide. The company offers the SALT FX® halogenerator, Himalayan salt décor, and turnkey wellness solutions. SALT Chamber’s Experience SALT + integrates multiple wellness modalities, including sound therapy, red light, compression therapy, and more. For information, visit www.saltchamberinc.com.
About Opal Collection
Opal Collection is a premier assortment of luxury hotels and resorts in the most treasured destinations on the East Coast. Spanning north from our Bar Harbor, Maine resorts to the southernmost tip of Key West, Florida, the properties offer curated, memorable, unique experiences. Each property reflects a distinct connection to its destination through locally inspired design, regional culinary features, and signature activities.
