New Restaurants and Retailers Opening in Downtown Delray Beach

Not only are we continuing to bring in new businesses, but we are successfully and quickly filling vacancies as existing businesses choose to leave or move locations at the end of their leases.”DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is excited to announce the opening and expansion of numerous new and existing restaurants and retailers in Downtown Delray Beach this summer and beyond.
“We are excited for the continued growth of Downtown Delray Beach,” said Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach DDA. “Not only are we continuing to bring in new retailers, businesses and restaurants to our business district, but we are successfully and quickly filling vacancies as existing businesses choose to leave or move locations at the end of their leases. These are all signs of a healthy downtown.”
Visitors and residents to Downtown Delray Beach can expect the following this summer and in the coming months:
RESTAURANTS/CAFES:
Subculture Coffee is opening its new Downtown Delray Beach location at 302 NE 6th Avenue (Northbound Federal Highway). The grand opening is Wednesday, July 17, 2024 at 5pm.
Kapow Noodle Bar will open at Salt7’s former location (32 SE 2nd Ave) in the Fall of 2024.
Michelin-starred Chef Michael Mina will open his Bourbon Steak restaurant at The Seagate Hotel on Atlantic Avenue. The new space will seat 310 and feature a 34-seat bar, patio seating, and a private dining room for 24. It is expected to open in late 2024.
Amar Bistro is moving to the Bar 25 location on Federal Highway (25 SE 6th Ave) where it will offer a full bar, covered outdoor patio and additional seating. The new Amar Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar is scheduled to open in September 2024. Amar’s current location (522 E Atlantic Ave.) will reopen in November 2024 as Gesto, an artisanal pizza shop.
The owners of Tropical Smokehouse in West Palm Beach will open a similar concept in the former Pour and Famous location at 524 W. Atlantic Ave. Tropical Smokehouse is a Florida BBQ restaurant.
Pura Vida is opening in the former BurgerFi location at 6 S. Ocean Blvd. on the southwest corner of Atlantic Avenue and A1A. Pura Vida is a healthy-minded café serving natural, wholesome foods.
The Standard, a modern American restaurant and bar with one location in Mizner Park, has opened its second spot to replace The OG at 166 SE 2nd Ave.
Lefkes will open July 2024 in the Delray Beach Market. Lefkes offers traditional Greek dining.
Geronimo Tequila Bar & Southwest Grill, located in New Haven, CT, will open a South Florida location at 105 E Atlantic Ave, which was formerly Cabana El Rey.
True Grit Hospitality has taken over the former Taverna Opa space at 270 E. Atlantic Ave. and will open a new concept, “Roka Hula,” a full service modern Asian Tiki Bar & Restaurant.
The Bridge Café is expanding into the vacant space just east of its current location (814 E. Atlantic Ave) where the owners will open a complementary concept.
Gabriella’s Modern Italian, created by the popular New Jersey restaurant of similar name and concept, Gabriella’s Italian Steakhouse, will open this October on NE Seventh Avenue within Atlantic Crossing.
Jerk and Lime at Nicole’s House, a family-owned Jamaican fusion restaurant, is opening late summer/fall at 182 NW 5th Avenue.
Johnny’s Deli opened at Toni’s Market on West Atlantic Avenue near the Tennis Center.
RETAIL:
New York City-based gourmet cookie shop, Chip City, opened its first Delray location at 302 E Atlantic Ave, Unit 302, in May.
Candle Land opened at 415 E. Atlantic Ave on June 9.
Delray Design Studio by Zelman Style Interiors opened on June 13th at 111 SE 1st Avenue.
Tootsies and Kokonuts are being combined and moving to 400 E Atlantic (Global Pursuit).
House of Perna is relocating from Arts Warehouse to Shoppes at the Ray on NE 2nd Ave. This will be fashion designer Amanda Perna’s second downtown location (she also co-owns A Little Wyld).
The Shops at the Seagate are moving to Pineapple Grove where they will reopen as Tern Studio
Surf District, located in Ocean City Lumber Co. (220 NE 1st St.) is under new ownership.
About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)
The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.
