Canadian Core Banking Platform provider Smart Solution Selects The NBS Group to Launch US Market Expansion
EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Solution, a leading Canadian-based global provider of innovative financial technology solutions, and The NBS Group, a US-based financial services consulting firm, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership designed to introduce Smart Solution and its product set to the US market. This collaboration aims to leverage the unique strengths of both companies to deliver state-of-the-art financial services and solutions to US clients.
Smart Solution, known for its cutting-edge financial technology and software products, has been a pioneer in providing comprehensive and scalable solutions for financial institutions globally. Their flagship products include Universa, a core banking platform, and Unifi a digital banking platform along with a robust LOS Loan Origination System. With a strong focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Smart Solution has established a reputation for delivering high-quality and reliable products for over 45 years.
The NBS Group brings decades of experience in financial services consulting, with a deep understanding of the market dynamics and regulatory environment in the United States. They offer a wide range of services, including strategic planning, technology integration, digital and mobile product optimization, risk management, compliance, and operational efficiency improvements. The NBS Group's expertise in navigating the complex US financial landscape will be instrumental in ensuring the success of this partnership.
"This partnership with The NBS Group marks a significant milestone in Smart Solution's growth strategy," said Iean Tait, CEO of Smart Solution. "By combining our technological prowess with The NBS Group's extensive market knowledge and consulting expertise, we are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of US financial institutions and drive innovation in the industry."
Tom Grottke, Managing Partner and CEO of The NBS Group, added, "We are excited to partner with Smart Solution to bring their innovative financial technology solutions to the US market. Our shared commitment to excellence and customer-centric approach will enable us to deliver unparalleled value to our clients and help them achieve their business objectives."
Both organizations will be attending the World Credit Union Conference in Boston from July 21-24, 2024, and would welcome the opportunity to schedule a discussion during the conference.
More information about the event can be found at wecu.org.
The partnership will focus on delivering integrated solutions to address the specific challenges faced by US financial institutions, including regulatory compliance, digital transformation, and enhanced customer experience. By leveraging their complementary strengths, Smart Solution and The NBS Group aim to provide a comprehensive suite of products and services that empower financial institutions to thrive in a rapidly changing market.
About Smart Solution
Smart Solution is a leading Canadian global provider of innovative financial technology solutions, offering a wide range of products designed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of financial institutions. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Smart Solution serves clients across the globe, delivering cutting-edge technology and exceptional service. Their flagship products include the Universa core banking platform and the Unifi
digital banking platform.
About The NBS Group
The NBS Group is a US-based financial services consulting firm, offering a wide range of services, including strategic planning, technology integration, digital and mobile product optimization, risk management, compliance, and operational efficiency improvements.
Contact Information:
For Smart Solution:
Raniero Corsini
Business Development Manager
rcorsini@smartsolution.com
416-903-0059
For The NBS Group:
Tom Grottke
Managing Partner and CEO
tgrottke@thenbsgroup.com
860-798-7017
For more information about the partnership and the services offered, please visit:
smartsolution.com and thenbsgroup.com
