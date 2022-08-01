Smart Solution Congratulates its Jamaican Clients on Emancipation Day
AURORA, ON, CANADA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Solution is very proud to congratulate all of its Clients in Jamaica on this momentous occasion, Emancipation Day 2022!
Smart Solution has long been a strong supporter of Jamaica’s financial business needs starting with our initial presence in Jamaica in 1997. We now proudly serve some of the largest Credit Unions in Jamaica all of whom form an integral part of our “Universa” Client portfolio, including:
• COK Sodality Co-operative Credit Union (COKCU)
• First Heritage Co-operative Credit Union (FHCCU)
• JTA Co-operative Credit Union (JTACU)
• Manchester Co-operative Credit Union (MCCU)
• N.C.B. Employees Co-operative Credit Union (NCBECCU)
We continue to successfully convert new clients and will soon be adding another of Jamaica’s very large financial institutions – the National People’s Co-operative Bank (NPCB).
Smart Solution’s Universa software, being an innovative browser-based digital banking platform, incorporates the latest and the best in technological advances. Many institutions are looking for ways to keep up with new and emerging market technologies. Universa meets these challenges and is well positioned to exceed future expectations. Smart Solution leverages agile development methods enabling rapid translation of client business needs and innovative ideas into scalable system functionalities. Access to Universa’s highly configurable functionalities is under the client’s full control by means of Universa’s robust security framework. The possibilities for customization are endless; new additions are seamless.
“Through our established and growing client partnerships in Jamaica, we continue to innovate and push the boundaries of modern financial services. As clients migrate to our Universa digital platform from older technologies, they quickly see the efficiencies in our modern application and the benefits of our rapid release processes allowing them to deliver the very latest in leading-edge financial services,” said Iean Tait, President and CEO of Smart Solution.
“As we embark on new and exciting developments, we look forward to seeing existing and new clients in one of our informative meetings coming up this Autumn 2022,” added Raniero Corsini, Business Development Manager.
About Smart Solution
For over 35 years, Smart Solution has provided innovative core banking systems, financial management tools and digital banking solutions to Credit Unions, Banks, Trusts and other financial organisations worldwide. Smart Solution supports a diverse client base, including some of the top Credit Unions and innovative financial institutions in Canada, Central America and the Caribbean. Our team of qualified experts focuses on providing exceptional service and support. The Smart Solution strengths lie in efficiency, deep expertise, and our constant focus on innovation and rapid continuous improvements.
