New “Be Well WA” initiative aims to improve everyone’s wellness and health

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) wants everyone to live their healthiest lives. This week DOH, alongside several partners from across the state, launched “Be Well WA,” an initiative that empowers everyone to take simple steps to achieve their optimal health and well-being.

“We want individuals to reimagine what wellness looks like,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health. “Often health and wellness can feel overwhelming, especially keeping up with societies’ demands. However, we know small, everyday actions can lead to big improvements in the long-term when it comes to health.”

As we move past the pandemic, many still struggle with health and well-being challenges that may have amplified over the last several years. As a direct response to feedback heard by the communities in the state, “Be Well WA” was born. “Be Well WA” promotes four holistic pillars of health:

Movement: Moving your body every day.

Emotional well-being: Tuning into the body and mind to help manage stress and emotions.

Nourishment: Fueling your body with nutritional food, rest, and recovery.

Social connection: Forming positive relationships with others.

"The health and happiness of all people in Washington is at the core of 'Be Well WA,'" said Elizabeth Perez, Chief of Public Affairs and Equity, DOH. “By working with schools, partners, communities, and organizations, we're meeting people where they are and encouraging simple actions to improve people's lives, inside and out, regardless of age, financial constraints, time limitations, and abilities.”

“Be Well WA” Partnerships and Promotion

“Special Olympics Washington is proud to support ‘Be Well WA’ and the Department of Health’s drive to improve the health and wellness of the people of Washington,” said David Wu, President and CEO of Special Olympics Washington. “Our athletes – individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) – know first-hand how physical activity and connection to their communities can positively impact their lives. ‘Be Well WA’ will be a catalyst for creating healthy communities and we hope it will influence even more people with IDD to embrace the program’s pillars.”

This week DOH launched its “Be Well WA” campaign. The TV and social media ads encourage wellness activities, provide inclusive and budget-friendly tips, and show that simple, positive choices can have a big impact.

The “Be Well WA” campaign also includes a website with a variety of free wellness tips, activities, and supporting materials. Each day a wellness tip is shared offering people an opportunity to try a new hobby, take a midday stretch, or dance through a commercial break. The website is available in English and Spanish.

