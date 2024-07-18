Hawthorn Lake Water Quality Improvement Plan presentation available for public comment

BARNES – Iowans interested in the results of a DNR study to improve water quality in Hawthorn Lake in Mahaska County can view a presentation on the Iowa DNR’s YouTube channel.

Hawthorn Lake is on the state’s list of impaired waters for high levels of algae. The current study, or DNR water quality improvement plan, shows how these problems are caused by too much phosphorus in the lake. The problems impact recreation on the lake and aquatic life.

The plan explores the amounts and sources of phosphorus entering the lake and offers potential solutions to reduce those levels and work toward fixing the problem. The document is designed as a guide for local resource agencies, partners, stakeholders and residents to improve the lake.

The presentation is available now at youtube.com/iowadnr/HawthornLake through August 19. The full document can be downloaded on the Iowa DNR’s website at:https://www.iowadnr.gov/Environmental-Protection/Water-Quality/Watershed-Improvement/Water-Improvement-Plans.

Public comments must be submitted by August 19 to James Hallmark at James.Hallmark@dnr.iowa.gov, tmdlcomments@dnr.iowa.gov or mailed to James Hallmark at 6200 Park Ave Suite 200, Des Moines, IA 50321

Once public comment is complete, the DNR will submit the final plan, also known as the Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL), to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for approval.

*Free Language Assistance. If you speak a non-English language, we offer you language assistance services free of charge. Call (515) 725-8200.

Asistencia lingüística gratuita. Si habla un idioma que no sea el inglés, los servicios de asistencia lingüística están disponibles de forma gratuita. Llame al (515) 725-8200.