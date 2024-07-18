DNR enforcement actions, published 07/18/2024

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/EnforcementActions

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Montgomery County

Shawn Gohlinghorst

Pay a $10,000 administrative penalty.

Montgomery County

Darrel Schipansky

Pay a $10,000 administrative penalty.

Muscatine County

Kraft Heinz Foods Company

Comply with all terms of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit and pay a $8,000 administrative penalty.

Pottawattamie County

City of Carter Lake

Comply with its stormwater municipal separate storm sewer system's National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit and pay a $8,000 administrative penalty.

Washington County

Eichelberger Farms, Inc.

Pay a $3,000 administrative penalty.

Administrative Orders

Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.