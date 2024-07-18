California feeds over 3.2 million kids through summer SUN Bucks while Republican states refuse free federal dollars

How SUN Bucks works

Most families did not and will not need to take action to receive SUN Bucks. Children who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals through a school meal application or an alternative income form, or who receive CalFresh, CalWORKs, or Medi-Cal, were automatically enrolled. Eligible families are receiving SUN Bucks electronic benefits transfer (EBT) cards, which can be used just like CalFresh benefits to purchase groceries. SUN Bucks is providing $120 per child, which is equivalent to $40 per month for the three months schools are typically closed during the summer.

This new program was implemented by the Calfornia Department of Social Services (CDSS) in partnership with the California Department of Education (CDE). In addition to SUN Bucks, Summer Meal Programs provide opportunities for children in need to access meals during the summer. Families can locate summer meal sites in their communities using the CA Meals for Kids App or by visiting the Summer Meal Service Sites webpage.

About the SUN Bucks program

In December 2022, Congress passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, which created a new, permanent Summer EBT program for states to provide food benefits to families with school-age children and low-income beginning in 2024. The Summer EBT program is known as SUN Bucks. In July 2023, California passed Assembly Bill 120, establishing the CDSS as the lead implementing agency, in partnership with the CDE, to maximize Summer EBT program participation for summer 2024.

SUN Bucks is being rolled-out in many parts of the country. To learn more about SUN Bucks implementation in California, access these videos: English, Spanish.

Additional details

Children not automatically enrolled must apply for free or reduced-price school meals by completing and submitting a school meal application or alternative income form by August 31, 2024, or they will not receive SUN Bucks benefits for summer 2024. Families may obtain the free or reduced-price school meal application from their school or school administrator’s office.

The SUN Bucks helpline is available at (877) 328-9677 to support cardholders who have questions about their specific SUN Bucks card. The helpline provides automated support 24 hours a day, seven days per week. Live agents are available Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. People with general SUN Bucks questions are encouraged to visit the CDSS website for information. Receiving SUN Bucks will have no bearing on eligibility for CalFresh or any other state public benefit program. Additionally, it is not part of federal public charge determinations. More information about public charge is available on the CDSS website.

Regardless of when a card is mailed or received, every SUN Bucks card will be loaded with the full $120 per child. Per federal rules, funds must be used within 122 days of the funds being loaded to the card. Any unused funds on the card will expire after 122 days. Expired benefits cannot be replaced.

Bigger picture

California has a long-standing commitment to fighting hunger. The CDSS supports delivery of CalFresh food benefits to families in need, Disaster CalFresh benefits for victims of natural disasters, emergency food resources to local communities, and other nutrition services to ensure the health and well-being of all Californians. The Department also recently supported the delivery of CalFresh Emergency Allotments to help meet nutrition needs during the pandemic.