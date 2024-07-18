InventionHome® Inventor Creates Telescopic Hand Tool for Easily Cleaning Elevated Vehicle Windshields and Windows
James O. of Palm Coast, FL is the creator of The Reach, a multipurpose cleaning tool for vehicle windows and windshields. The tool features five rotating, motorized scrubbing brushes on the tool head that work in conjunction with cleaning liquid to effectively remove all debris from the glass with ease. The device is comprised of a motorized bristle brush with up to five rotary brushes attached to an extendable arm to reach the entire windshield. The brushes are constructed using a brush and sponge material combined. The device will have an on and off switch with a reverse spinning option as well to help brush away debris. The interior of the tool is hollow, allowing it to receive water and cleaning liquid via a cap on the handle.
Users can fill the tool with cleaning solution and release it through several nozzles near the brushes. The tool can be activated with the switch, rotating the brush bristles and dispensing cleaning liquid. Users can scrub away debris on the applied surface with ease and convenience. Vehicle owners and operators can remain safely on ground level while cleaning their windshield, especially useful for those trying to clean a commercial truck or other large vehicles.
Commercial truck drivers often face unique challenges when it comes to cleaning their windshields and windows, as they may not have the same level of accessibility as passenger vehicles. Many truckers use extension ladders or step stools to reach the windshield. They will often position themselves at an angle, leaning against the side of the truck or trailer, to get closer to the windshield. Using these ladders and stools while alone can be dangerous and lead to slips, falls, and serious injury.
While telescopic cleaning tools are available, they often do not have the option to spray cleaning solution onto the windshield. The solution must be applied independently, and trying to spray it from ground level is nearly impossible. The Reach is the perfect and innovative device for commercial truck drivers to clean their windshields. The integrated cleaning solution dispenser and five rotating brushes facilitate deep cleaning of the windshield while staying safe on ground level.
James filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to The Reach. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in The Reach can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com.
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions.
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions.
