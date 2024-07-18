InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Handcrafted Wooden Walker for Children that Helps Them Learn How to Walk
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jane E. of Churchville, NY is the creator of the MaryWalker™, a wooden, handcrafted device with wheels and handholds that provides support to infants and small children who are learning how to walk. The device provides optimal support for a small child learning how to balance themselves and features wheels to offer easy and convenient locomotion.
Toddler can use the walker while they develop balance and walking skills with parent or caregiver assistance. The walker is fun and safe, utilizing a pleasing and unique design that offers joy for both parents and children learning how to walk.
The walker features a vertical handle attached to a perpendicular base. The base features two wheels on opposite ends, along with a third wheel attached in a triangular formation on the front of the walker. The three wheels work in conjunction to move the walker when forward pressure is applied to the handle.
The walker can be manufactured in several different heights to accommodate all user needs and preferences. Ultimately, it offers a way for young children to walk independently, under supervision, without constant support from a parent or caregiver.
Markets baby and toddler walking assistance devices is diverse, catering to parents' needs for products that aid in their child's development of walking skills while maximizing safety and comfort. The global market for walking assist devices, which includes baby and toddler products, was valued at approximately USD 3.68 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 6.1 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%.
Traditional baby walkers are designed to support infants in an upright position while allowing them to move around using their legs. Modern designs often include activity trays with toys and interactive features. While these are useful, they often do not help children independently support themselves. Baby push walkers are also helpful tools; however, these can be flimsy and may not offer proper safety precautions due to their plastic constructions.
Key features and considerations for new products introduced to these markets include multifunctionality, interactive features, and above all, safety. The MaryWalker™ is innovative, utilizing its wooden construction to safely support a child via its handle and wheels. The walker would significantly expand any manufacturer’s product line with a versatile device that offers improvements over currently available items.
Jane was issued her Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her MaryWalker™ product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the MaryWalker™ can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
