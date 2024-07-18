New VADOC Video Showcases Agency’s Full-Scale Emergency Exercise with Partner Agencie...
Agency News
July 18, 2024
A newly-released Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) video showcases how the VADOC and several partner state and local law enforcement agencies demonstrated excellent preparedness and collaboration in a full-scale emergency exercise Wednesday, May 29 at Bland Correctional Center.
The video shows footage from several emergency situations, including a large inmate disturbance involving mass injuries and casualties, an intentional fire set on facility property, the discovery of an improvised explosive device, and a multi-inmate escape.
Watch the full video below, or on the VADOC’s YouTube channel.