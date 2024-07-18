The Will Erwin Headache Research Foundation Announces Dr. Mark Burish's Feature on Doug Pike's Radio Show, 50+

Dr. Mark Burish

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Will Erwin Headache Research Foundation is pleased to announce that Dr. Mark Burish, the esteemed director of The Will Erwin Headache Research Center, was recently featured as a guest on Doug Pike's radio show, 50+. The episode, which aired on July 3, 2024, offered listeners valuable insights into the ongoing battle against debilitating headaches, including migraine and cluster headaches.

During his appearance, Dr. Burish discussed the latest advancements in headache research and the critical work being conducted at The Will Erwin Headache Research Center. He emphasized the importance of continued research and collaboration to bring relief to millions of headache sufferers worldwide.

"Being featured on Doug Pike's radio show was an incredible opportunity to share the strides we're making in understanding and treating debilitating headaches," said Dr. Burish. "Our mission at The Will Erwin Headache Research Foundation is to bring hope and relief to those affected by these conditions, and platforms like 50+ help us reach a broader audience to raise awareness and support for our cause."

Doug Pike hosts the radio show 50+ on weekdays at noon on KPRC AM 950. The show covers a range of topics important to seniors, including health, sports, travel, and finances, often featuring expert guests for in-depth discussions. For more information about Dr. Burish's appearance and to listen to the episode, please visit the following link: Summer Chills and Headaches.

XXX

About The Will Erwin Headache Research Foundation

The mission of The Will Erwin Headache Research Foundation is to bring relief to sufferers globally who are afflicted with debilitating headaches, including migraine and cluster headaches, by funding research focused on finding a cure. We bring together a community of headache sufferers, family, and friends whose lives are impacted by this disorder, as well as researchers and physicians committed to finding a cure.

About The Will Erwin Headache Research Center

The Will Erwin Headache Research Foundation has provided the funding to establish The Will Erwin Headache Research Center at the Memorial Hermann Mischer Neuroscience Institute (MNI). This first-of-its-kind national research center opened in February 2016. Led by Dr. Mark Burish, The Center is dedicated to finding a cure for debilitating headaches, including migraines and cluster headaches. The Center works with leading healthcare specialists, including neurosurgeons, neurologists, neuroradiologists, interventional pain management specialists, physical medicine and rehabilitation specialists, radiation oncologists, nurse researchers, and genetic counselors. These experts work collaboratively with researchers across the country to identify and enroll patients with intractable headaches and other rare conditions to better understand why these headaches occur and find interventions to help.

About Dr. Mark Burish

Mark J. Burish, M.D., Ph.D., is board certified in neurology and fellowship trained in pain medicine, specializing in the treatment of neck pain, back pain, and neuropathic pain. His research interests focus on headaches and facial pain. A cum laude graduate of Princeton University, Dr. Burish received his M.D./Ph.D. in the Vanderbilt Medical Scientist Training Program at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. He completed his residency in neurology at the University of California at San Francisco, where he was co-chief resident and inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. Dr. Burish is a co-author of numerous articles published in prestigious medical journals and is a member of several professional organizations, including the American Academy of Neurology and the American Pain Society.

For further information about The Will Erwin Headache Research Foundation and how you can support our mission, please visit our website at cureheadaches.org.