Avant-Garde Trading Securities, a Microsoft Founders Hub member, Announces Partnership with Capital Trading Group
This partnership with CTG will enhance AGTS’ products allowing it to trade futures and commodities with its substantial assets under management (AUM).NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avant-Garde Trading Securities (AGTS), a Prosperum Fintech Holdings company (PFH), is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Capital Trading Group (CTG). This partnership with CTG will enhance AGTS’ products allowing it to expand its offerings and trade futures and commodities with its substantial assets under management (AUM).
The collaboration with CTG, a leading provider of trading solutions, represents a pivotal milestone for AGTS as it continues to innovate and provide cutting-edge financial services to its clients. With this partnership, AGTS will gain access to advanced trading capabilities, enabling it to offer a broader range of investment opportunities within its environment.
AGTS has also leveraged its strong partnership with Microsoft to build a robust technological infrastructure, utilizing Microsoft Azure for enhanced reliability and scalability, through TACOai LLC (TACO), its sibling technology company under the PFH umbrella. This collaboration ensures that the platform remains at the forefront of technological innovation, providing clients with a secure and efficient trading experience.
Key benefits of the strategic partnership include:
● Enhanced Trading Capabilities: The partnership allows AGTS’ community to offer futures and commodities trading, providing clients with more diverse investment options.
● Increased Market Reach: CTG's investment will help the PFH ecosystem extend its market presence and improve its technological infrastructure.
● Innovative Solutions: The collaboration will enable AGTS to leverage CTG's expertise in trading solutions, enhancing the overall client experience.
“We are thrilled to partner with Capital Trading Group,” said Doug Howe, CEO of PFH. “This investment marks a new chapter for PFH, enabling us to expand our AGTS trading capabilities and offer our clients a more comprehensive suite of financial products. CTG's expertise and resources will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and grow in the financial trading industry.”
Patrick Laferty, CEO of CTG, commented, “Our partnership with AGTS aligns with our commitment to provide exceptional trading solutions and expand our market reach. We are excited to support AGTS in its growth journey and look forward to the innovative advancements this collaboration will bring to the industry.”
AGTS and TACOai are subsidiary companies under the PFH umbrella. For further information about PFH and its portfolio of services, please visit www.prosperumholdings.com.
About Avant-Garde Trading Securities (AGTS) AGTS is a financial services company that provides online brokerage services to the retail investor. With a proprietary web equities and options platform and a commitment to exceptional service, AGTS is dedicated to helping clients succeed in the fast-paced world of financial trading.
About Capital Trading Group (CTG) CTG is a leading provider of trading solutions, offering comprehensive services in futures and commodities trading. With a focus on innovation and client success, CTG delivers advanced trading capabilities and exceptional support to traders worldwide.
