TACOai Joins Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub and Wins Best AI-Enabled Stocks and Options Trading Platform Award

TACOai, through Avant Garde, Joins Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub and Wins Wealth & Finance International Fintech Award for 2023CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TACOai, under the leadership of CEO Doug Howe, a former 25-year Senior Principal and Architect at Microsoft, has achieved two significant milestones: joining the prestigious Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub via its sister subsidiary, broker-dealer Avant-Garde Trading Securities (“Avant Garde”), and winning the Wealth & Finance International Fintech Award for the Best AI-enabled Stocks and Options Trading Platform for 2023.
TACOai is part of an ecosystem consisting of several sister companies in the fintech space, each owned by Prosperum Fintech Holdings. TACOai's access to the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub brings numerous benefits including access to next generation technology, expert industry leading mentorship and guidance, increased networking and partnership opportunities with a vibrant community of fellow innovators and entrepreneurs, and global market expansion opportunities broadening TACOai’s impact on a worldwide scale.
"Being part of the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub is a transformative opportunity for TACOai," said Howe. "Utilizing Microsoft AI tools and products through Azure credits and leveraging direct access to Microsoft engineers is accelerating our growth and innovation, enabling us to deliver unparalleled bespoke product solutions in the financial trading space; starting with our Wealth & Finance International award-winning, AI-enabled, fintech trading platform built for our sister subsidiary, Avant Garde."
The recognition by Wealth & Finance International highlights TACOai's commitment to innovation, continuous improvement, iteration, and building strategic partnerships. TACOai products are built on a SaaS model and are inherently cloud-native, providing tremendous scalability, reliability and security, with a strong customer-centric focus and ability to rapidly address business needs. TACOai leverages cutting edge, continually evolving technologies including Generative AI to provide a best-in-class customer experience and ensure the success of its client relationships and strategic partnerships.
"This is an exciting new chapter for TACOai. Our selection into the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, coupled with our recent accolade from Wealth & Finance International, is a testament to our team's dedication and innovative spirit. Through our dynamic ecosystem, TACOai is poised to redefine the landscape of AI-enabled fintech products," added Howe.
About TACOai:
TACOai is at the forefront of building cloud-native, AI-enabled fintech products and services using innovative artificial intelligence and natural language processing, creating a unique user experience, both for customer facing solutions and business to business solutions.
