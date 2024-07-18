ALTANORA and SONDA Form Joint Venture to Spearhead Technological Advancements in North America

ALTANORA's CEO Philippe Theriault and SONDA's VP International Business Development Jean Philippe Le Nagard celebrate their new joint venture

ALTANORA and SONDA join forces in a joint venture to revolutionize IT services and drive digital transformation across North America

ALTANORA joining forces with SONDA allows us to leverage our combined expertise and resources, creating unmatched opportunities for businesses, driving sustainable growth and success.” — Philippe Theriault

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the goal of driving technological growth in North America, ALTANORA, renowned for its innovative IT services, and SONDA (SONDA.SN), a global leader in digital technology and integration of world-class solutions with more than 5,000 customers, have announced a strategic partnership to support such growth in the region. This partnership marks a pivotal moment in the region's digital transformation journey, with both companies poised to drive unprecedented advancements in IT solutions and services.

The collaboration between ALTANORA and SONDA represents a fusion of expertise, resources, and vision aimed at revolutionizing the delivery of technology services across diverse sectors. Leveraging ALTANORA's robust portfolio of over 200 clients and SONDA's extensive market presence in 13 countries with more than 15,000 employees, the alliance is primed to deliver unparalleled value to businesses seeking state-of-the-art solutions.

Philippe Theriault, CEO of ALTANORA, emphasized the shared vision of the two companies in delivering exceptional IT solutions. "Our collaboration with SONDA heralds a new era of technological excellence," said Theriault. "By combining our expertise and resources, we are poised to unlock unparalleled opportunities for businesses, propelling them towards sustainable growth and success. Altanora's innovative solutions in Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), cloud services, and Desktop as a Service (DaaS) will play a crucial role in this partnership."

Jean Philippe Le Nagard, VP International Business Development at SONDA, underscored the significance of this alliance, stating, "This strategic partnership with ALTANORA confirms our commitment to accelerating our geographical expansion and strengthening our presence in North America through our proven digital expertise. Together, we will set new benchmarks in technology integration and drive transformative change."

The joint venture between ALTANORA and SONDA is set to catalyze innovation across various sectors, including a dynamic IT assistance model through Workplace Services, Cybersecurity, SAP services support, world-class solutions for Retail, Mass Transit Solutions, Urban Security, and more. By harnessing the collective strengths of both companies, businesses can expect comprehensive solutions tailored to meet their evolving needs.

The joint venture has technology specialists and data center infrastructures spread across the Americas to serve their globally deployed clients. This allows them to significantly reduce IT support and service management costs while maintaining high quality and efficiency.

ALTANORA and SONDA will be able to serve their clients 24/7 in four languages: French, English, Spanish, and Portuguese. This support is provided from three support centers located in Mexico and Canada, already assisting thousands of users in these four languages on behalf of global enterprises. The service levels offered align with North American quality standards and are enhanced by artificial intelligence.

About ALTANORA:

ALTANORA, present in the market since 2006, has become one of Canada's largest managed services organizations, specializing in solutions related to Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), cloud, backup, and Desktop as a Service (DaaS). With a focus on advanced technologies and exceptional customer service, ALTANORA is committed to helping organizations thrive in the digital age. For media inquiries or more information, please contact us by visiting our website https://www.altanora.com/contact

About SONDA:

SONDA is a global leader in technology integration, specializing in developing customized solutions to empower organizations worldwide. With a presence spanning over 13 countries and a team of over 15,000 professionals, SONDA is dedicated to driving digital transformation and delivering unparalleled value to its clients. SONDA will be celebrating 50 years of business life in 2024. Visit us: https://www.sonda.com/en/home.