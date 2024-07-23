Steven Chesne Releases a Message of Unity and Commonality With New World Music Album, 'Descendants (in 79 Languages)'
World music album, "Descendants (in 79 Languages)" was released on July 19, 2024 and is a concept album that highlights humanity's commonality: we all come from the same descendants.
Award-winning composer Steven Chesne's new album, "Descendants (in 79 Languages)", is similar in spirit to "It’s a Small World" — but for the modern age.
While there are countless things that various peoples and cultures disagree about, one thing that all of us accept in common is the fact that we all descend from a common source, whatever that may be."LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brahmasong Records announces the world-wide release of Steven Chesne's new album, "Descendants (in 79 Languages)".
— Steven Chesne
The album interweaves the single phrase “We are the descendants” — but in 79 different languages including Khmer, French, Igbo, Portuguese, Xhosa, Korean, and Ukrainian, among many others. This new album, created by composer Steven Chesne, is an eclectic collection of 14 songs that cross the genre lines of World-Beat, New Age, Neo-Classical, and Electronica.
This first-of-its-kind collection is the fruit of four years of production. It took Mr. Chesne a year to acquire and study recordings of accurate translations from native speakers in all 79 languages and then to compose a different melody for each phrase so that all of the phrases worked together musically. Another year was spent connecting with eminent vocalists and arranging recordings all over the world, from Madagascar to Albania, from Kenya to the Netherlands. The next two years were devoted to creating additional songs using these phrases, and producing the album and upcoming video.
“Descendants (in 79 Languages)”, shares a similar spirit as Disney’s “It’s a Small World” — but for the modern age. It is exploratory, totally unique, and with a contemporary spirit that transports listeners through a mosaic of captivating sounds. The powerful words “We are the descendants” form the basis for the album and these are nearly the only lyrics in the songs. These words represent our shared origin, the interconnectedness of all humanity.
In addition to Platinum recording artist, rapper Fredo Bang, the album features Uyanga Bold (vocalist in Disney’s “Mulan,” and Marvel’s “Spiderman”), Christina Hals (vocalist in Disney’s “Frozen 1 & 2”, and “League of Legends”), Nimol (lead singer of “Peter Gabriel presents Dengue Fever”), members of the Los Angeles Master Chorale, as well as two-time Grammy winning vocalist Hila Plitmann, among many other regional and indigenous artists around the world.
During his career, Steven Chesne has composed the scores for over 300 episodes of prime-time, network shows and 17 theatrical films, and is the recipient of many awards for his music including those from ASCAP, Billboard, Global Music Awards, the International Film Music Critics Association, and the John Lennon Songwriters’ Awards. His previous project, "Sapient: A Cantata of Peace", focused on teachings of peace and the unity of humankind — teachings that various world traditions hold in common.
“Descendants (in 79 Languages)” is available on all major streaming platforms including Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Music. A new video for the first track, “We are the Descendants (in 79 Languages)”, featuring rapper Fredo Bang will be released in August 2024. For more information, please visit Steven Chesne's website at www.Chezworks.com
