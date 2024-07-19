The Love for Christmas Rom-Coms is Year-Round Celebrating Christmas in July Now Available—A FIREMAN FOR CHRISTMAS
Christmas Rom-Coms: Year-round celebration of love & inspiration. Christmas isn't just for December anymore! Now Available to buy/rent - A FIREMAN FOR CHRISTMASLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christmas Rom-Coms: A year-round celebration of love and inspiration. Christmas isn't just for December anymore! The magic, romance, and heartwarming moments of holiday-themed romantic comedies are now being celebrated all year round. This year, the charming town of Holly, Michigan, is the backdrop for a delightful new film that promises to captivate audiences with its unique blend of humor, romance, and festive spirit. A FIREMAN FOR CHRISTMAS, starring Donnell J. Clayton (WHAT LIES WITHIN) and Kristen Ryda (CHRISTMAS AT THE ROANOKE RANCH), and produced by JPR Studios, is now available to rent or buy.
When city girl Dani is called back to her quaint hometown of Holly, Michigan, for her best friend's wedding, she finds herself paired with the best man—an irresistibly handsome and kind fireman named Trevor. Sparks fly as Dani and Trevor clash over wedding details, but a deeper connection emerges amidst the disagreements. However, their budding romance faces an unexpected challenge when Trevor's striking and unpredictable ex-girlfriend returns. As tensions rise and the wedding festivities unfold, Dani and Trevor must navigate misunderstandings and unexpected obstacles. Will the magic of Christmas and the spirit of true love prevail, or will their happiness be crushed under the weight of past relationships?
A ‘Joel Paul Reisig film,’ A FIREMAN FOR CHRISTMAS, is more than just a Christmas romance. It’s a story of resilience and the power of love to overcome all odds. The film beautifully captures the essence of holiday cheer and the timeless charm of Holly, Michigan, making it a must-watch any time of the year.
BMG-Global, a leader in faith-based, family-friendly content, is thrilled to bring this enchanting story to life. It reminds audiences that the warmth of Christmas joy can be felt every day. Enjoy the trailer here—TRAILER.
Audiences can rent or buy the film on AMAZON DVD, ANCHOR - DVD, HOOPLA, FANDANGO AT HOME TVOD, GOOGLE PLAY
